Hennessy’s First NFT Buys You a Rare Cognac and a VIP Visit to the Estate

Hennessy’s first foray into the world of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) will give connoisseurs the chance to appreciate Cognac in an entirely new way.

The French distillery has partnered with BlockBar, the world’s first NFT marketplace for wine and spirits, to give a lucky Cognac enthusiast the chance to enjoy the world’s most famous distilled wine in either digital or physical form.

The two Hennessy NFTs, which will drop this Wednesday, can be acquired by only one collector for a total of $226,450. Upon purchase, the buyer can choose to have two bottles of actual Cognac delivered or opt to safely store and trade the two NFT versions within the BlockBar marketplace. Not to mention, you’ll also receive a complimentary trip to the Hennessy estate in Cognac, France.

Fittingly christened Hennessy 8, the real-life Cognac was crafted using one eau de vie from eight generations of master blenders. The brainchild of master blender Renaud Fillioux de Gironde, the rich and complex expression was originally released in 2017 and limited to just 250 bottles. The carafes included with this NFT are the first and last and are individually numbered “1” and “250.”

The hand-blown Baccarat crystal carafes feature eight striking inset rings to honor each master blender and eau de vie. Each bottle, which comes with a personalized authentication plate, sits inside a wooden chest that can only be opened with a special copper key. Designed by Arik Levy, the ornate chest comprises 25 layers of oak sourced from the Hennessy cooperage that each symbolizes 10 years of the Maison’s history. To top it off, you’ll receive an elegant toolbox housing four tasting glasses designed by glassmaker Georg Riedel and Hennessy’s former master blender Yann Fillioux, as well as a pipette made of oak barrel wood and a cork holder.

“Hennessy is renowned for innovation and passing down know-how from one generation to the next, so we’re honored the Maison has chosen to partner with BlockBar to mark this innovative milestone with its first NFT,” CEO and co-founder of BlockBar, Dov Falic, said in a statement.

The Hennessy NFT sale will open on BlockBar at 9.30 EST on Wednesday, January 12. You can find out more information here. If you miss out on this drop, however, you may be able to purchase a bottle of Hennessy 8 for around $39,820.