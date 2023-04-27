Jack Daniel’s and McLaren’s F1 Team Tease Their First Limited Edition Whiskey Collab

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

In September, we reported on the new partnership between whiskey brand Jack Daniel’s and Formula 1 team McLaren Racing. And now the first quaffable example of this relationship has arrived in the form of a new special limited-edition bottle with a design that is both recognizable and new.

The whiskey inside the new Jack Daniel’s McLaren Racing limited-edition bottle is the same Old No. 7 you know and love—charcoal mellowed Tennessee whiskey with a mashbill of 80 percent corn, 8 percent rye, and 12 percent malted barley, bottled at the standard 80 proof. But the new label and box are meant to honor the founders of both companies—Jack Daniel’s himself and Bruce McLaren. The Jack Daniel’s name was officially registered with the government back in 1866, while McLaren Racing was founded nearly a century later in 1963. Jack has become one of the biggest whiskey brands in the entire world, while McLaren was won many races, including 20 Formula 1 World Championships.

“McLaren and Jack Daniel’s are two of the most iconic brands known around the world, and we’re excited to celebrate our partnership with a special bottle that nods to our shared spirit of independence, authenticity and boldness,” said Jack Daniel’s senior vice president and global managing director, Sophia Angelis, in a statement. “We have been working with the McLaren team to develop unparalleled experiences for both racing and whiskey fans, and we can’t wait to share more on what we have in store.” “In our 60th year we are marking our team’s great legacy, started by Bruce McLaren,” added Louise McEwen, McLaren’s executive director of brand and marketing. “This limited-edition bottle is another fantastic way to share these celebrations with our fans, remembering both Bruce and Jack—two distinguished founders.”

This new bottle will drop in May, so if you’re a fan of F1 racing and Tennessee whiskey keep your eyes peeled—the brand says it will be available in “select Formula 1 markets across the globe.” In the meantime, you can find truly outstanding Jack whiskeys like the 10-year-old expression, Single Barrel Select, and Jack Daniel’s Bonded from ReserveBar.