Jack Daniel’s Just Added a Single Barrel Rye to Its Lineup

Long gone are the days when Jack Daniel’s was defined only by its staple Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey. Over the past few years the lineup of this whiskey brand, one of the most popular in the world, has expanded with interesting new releases, and the latest of these is the new Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Barrel Proof Rye Whiskey.

Jack Daniel’s has been on a roll recently, with the launch of 10- and 12-year-old expressions, a single malt whiskey, a bottled-in-bond whiskey, and a combination of three mashbills. And let’s not forget the bottling of one of the highest proof whiskeys you can find on any liquor store shelf, if that’s your thing. Jack first introduced a rye whiskey into its portfolio nearly a decade ago, but as an unconventional limited release of Unaged Rye. After that came Rested Rye, then Single Barrel Rye, and finally Tennessee Rye in 2018. This release marks the first time that Jack Daniel’s rye whiskey has been available in barrel-proof form as part of the Single Barrel collection, which also includes Single Barrel Select, Single Barrel Barrel Proof, and Single Barrel Rye expressions.

The mashbill of the rye whiskey is the same in all of its forms, and marked the first time the distillery used a new mashbill when it first launched—70 percent rye, 18 percent corn, and 12 percent malted barley. Proof varies between 125 and 145 depending on the barrel, and the whiskey is charcoal mellowed before aging (aka the Lincoln County process) like all other Jack Daniel’s expressions. “The combination of our unique rye grain bill and barrel house locations make for a special rye whiskey that perfectly balances bold and smooth,” said master distiller Chris Fletcher in a statement. “We’ve offered our rye whiskey at barrel strength through special limited releases in the past, and the responses from the whiskey community have been overwhelmingly positive. Now we’re excited to have our Barrel Proof Rye as a permanent part of our whiskey offerings to give even more of our friends a chance to try this special expression.”

Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Barrel Proof Rye (SRP $60) is available across the country now and from online retailers like Total Wine. And you can find other JD single barrel releases, and the previously mentioned age statement whiskeys, from ReserveBar.

