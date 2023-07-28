Jack Daniel’s Just Dropped a New Limited-Edition Whiskey Aged in Tequila Barrels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

Jack Daniel’s is best known for its classic Old No. 7 Tennessee whiskey, but this extremely popular distillery has also been releasing some much more interesting expressions in recent years. The latest of these is the Distillery Series selection #11, a Tennessee whiskey finished in tequila barrels.

The Distillery Series, as you may have gleaned from the name, are whiskey releases that are available to purchase from the distillery (and also at a few select Tennessee retailers). These are smaller bottles (375 ml instead of 750 ml) that are also produced in smaller batches in terms of the actual liquid. Past expressions have included a Toasted Maple Barrel Finished Rye and a Straight Tennessee Whiskey Finished with Toasted Pecan Wood Chips. This new expression, selected by whiskey taster Danny Lamb, is classic Jack whiskey matured in new charred American white oak barrels for at least four years, and then finished in barrels used to mature añejo tequila (meaning it was aged for more than a year) for one year and seven months. Parent company Brown-Forman owns a few different tequila brands, so while it’s not disclosed these barrels may have been used for Herradura or El Jimador.

“As one of the most complete distilleries in the world, we’re fortunate to have the ability to experiment with every part of the whiskey making process, and that’s what our Distillery Series is all about,” said Chris Fletcher, Jack Daniel’s master distiller, in a statement. “This añejo tequila barrel-finished whiskey pushes the bounds on what people may expect out of a Tennessee whiskey, yet still has the familiar characteristics that are uniquely Jack Daniel’s.”

Fletcher and assistant distiller Lexie Phillips have been impressing whiskey fans in recent years who don’t really drink Jack with some excellent new releases. There have been 10 and 12-year-old Tennessee whiskeys, an American single malt, a single barrel rye, and one of the highest-proof hazmat whiskeys you can find. We haven’t had a chance to try this new whiskey yet, but tasting notes describe sweet citrus and light oak on the nose, followed by agave, oak, brown sugar, and dried spices on the palate. It was bottled at 90 proof with an SRP of $42, and is available now at the White Rabbit Bottle Shop and a few other locations in the state. You can shop the entire Jack Daniel’s lineup at ReserveBar now, including some of those previously mentioned age statement whiskeys.