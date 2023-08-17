Jack Daniel’s Drops a New Rye Whiskey Finished in Charred Oak Barrels

Based on its massive sales and ubiquitous name recognition, Jack Daniel’s is one whiskey brand that really has no need to expand its lineup beyond its core product, Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey. We should be thankful that’s not the case, however, because the distillery has released some excellent additions to its portfolio in recent years, the most recent of which is the new Twice Barreled Special Release Heritage Barrel Rye.

This new rye whiskey joins the distillery’s Single Barrel Special Release collection, a series of whiskeys that are, as the name indicates, bottled from individual barrels instead of blending together a few hundred at once as is normally the case. The mash bill for this rye is the same as it is for regular Jack Daniel’s rye (the first new recipe to be used by the distillery since its founding when it launched in 2017)—70 percent rye, 18 percent corn, and 12 percent malted barley. The new make whiskey is filtered through charcoal, as is all the whiskey at Jack as part of the Lincoln County process that defines Tennessee whiskey. Then it was aged in new charred oak barrels for five years, and finally placed into heavily toasted Heritage barrels for an additional two years.

“Our lightly charred and heavily toasted Heritage Barrels showcase the expertise of our cooperage and elevate innovation through the barrel making process,” said master distiller Chris Fletcher in a statement. “Our unique barrel toasting process and rye grain bill work together to create an extraordinary rye whiskey that marries sweetness with spice. We couldn’t be more excited for our friends to enjoy this special twist on our original Heritage Barrel expression.”

As mentioned before, this is just the latest new Jack Daniel’s release that veers far afield from Old No. 7. The distillery just dropped Distillery Series Selection #11, a limited-edition whiskey finished in tequila barrels, and over the past few months a Single Barrel Barrel Proof Rye Whiskey and 12-year-old expression have been added to the lineup as well. And there is more coming down the pipeline, which we will keep you posted about when the news drops. In the meantime, you can find Twice Barreled Special Release Heritage Barrel Rye at specialty retailers starting this month (SRP $75), and the entire Jack Daniel’s collection is available to purchase from websites like ReserveBar.