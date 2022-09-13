Inside the New Underground Vegas Tequila Bar That’s Serving a Gilded $100 Margarita

The Las Vegas underground doesn’t necessarily sound like a scene you’d want to explore. But trust us, it’s about to get a bit more exciting—thanks to the opening of Jalisco Underground, a tequila bar at Resorts World.

Opening Thursday, Jalisco Underground will bring a taste of Mexico City to Sin City. Located underneath Wally’s Wine & Spirits, the bar will highlight agave-based cocktails and up-scale Mexican bar food.

“The space underneath Wally’s is a hidden treasure on property, and as we thought about fun ways to program it, we felt that an underground tequila concept was a perfect fit,” Scott Sibella, the president of Resorts World, said in a statement.

Both the cocktails and the food encompass fan favorites alongside a few show-stopping additions. The house specials include the Mercado Caliente (tequila, Cointreau, prickly pear puree, muddled jalapeno and fresh lime juice) and the Black on Black on Black (Mexican brandy, sweet vermouth, Luxardo cherry syrup, bitters and a caviar spoon). But this is Vegas, so they had to pull out all the stops. If you’re looking to go big, indulge in the $100 24-Carat Margarita, which features El Cristiano Extra añejo, Grand Marnier 150, lime juice and agave nectar—all topped off with real gold flakes.

That same ethos is found in the food. Guacamole and Caesar salad are go-to starters, and of course there are tacos. Although here they come bedecked with Wagyu steak and chorizo-spiced octopus. A quesadilla is stuffed with Maine lobster, chanterelles and squash blossom, for an umami-filled take on the Mexican favorite. And if you’re looking to shell out another Benjamin, the Hundred-Dollar Nachos take their name seriously, with slow-roasted suckling pig, truffle queso and Siberian caviar.

It seems like Jalisco Underground will be a truly gluttonous experience. But what else would you expect when gluttony is one of the seven deadly sins? Vegas is simply living up to its nickname.

Jalisco Underground will be open Thursday through Saturday, 6 pm to late.

