Johnnie Walker’s New 48-Year-Old Scotch Comes With an NFT (Of Course) and an Even Better VIP Distillery Visit

It wouldn’t be a 2022 whisky release without another limited-edition NFT.

Johnnie Walker has joined forces with BlockBar to serve up its latest aged expression alongside a digital artwork and an exclusive VIP visit to the distillery. This marks the first time the famed whisky purveyor has forayed into the non-fungible realm.

But it all starts with the Scotch, of course. The third and final release in Johnnie Walker’s Masters series, Masters of Flavour, is a blend of rare whiskies aged for at least 48 years that were sourced from the four “ghost” distilleries of Port Dundas, Brora, Glen Albyn and Glenury Royal. Housed in a hand-blown Baccarat crystal decanter, the tipple promises a rich and smoky nose that leads to a palate of fruit, gentle spice and sweet butterscotch, according to the distiller.

Upon purchasing the bottle, collectors will receive a unique graphic design penned by artist Kode Abdo, a.k.a. BossLogic, as a non-fungible token (NFT). The NFT will be safely stored on the blockchain and cannot be duplicated or erased—one reason why many wine and spirits brands are now pairing new releases with NFTs.

“This innovative collaboration with BlockBar puts Johnnie Walker at the cutting edge of what is possible in whisky, providing something truly unique for whisky aficionados and collectors around the world,” Johnnie Walker’s global brand director Julie Bramham said in a statement.

Also tied to each bottle is a one-off trip to Scotland. You’ll visit the glitzy Johnnie Walker visitor center and the iconic Glenkinchie Distillery. You’ll also take a guided tour of the Diageo Archive and enjoy VIP tastings of the rarest drops on offer, before heading to the palatial Gleneagles Townhouse to sleep off that whisky.

The kicker is that only seven NFTs are on offer for connoisseurs. Available May 31 from 10 am EST on a first-come, first-served basis, each artwork is priced at $35,000 a pop. You can find out more info here.