Loch Lomond Released a Pair of Whiskies to Celebrate Golf’s 150th Open Championship

Scotland is arguably as famous for its whisky as it is for being the birthplace of golf, so it makes sense that there’s a couple of new bottles to drink during the 150th Open golf championship teeing off right now at St. Andrews.

Loch Lomond recently released two limited-edition single malts, The Open Course Edition 2022 and The Open Special Edition 2022, which you can sip while you watch sports history unfold. “The ties between golf and whisky in Scotland date back generations,” said Andrew Jack, head of Loch Lomond whisky marketing, in a statement. “Our two new, limited edition single malts are highly valuable additions to our whisky portfolio, demonstrating the breadth of distillation techniques Loch Lomond Whiskies is capable of.” The Highland distillery currently produces a wide range of single malts and a few blends, which underwent a rebranding in 2020. But these new whiskies stand out from the lineup in terms of age and maturation.

The Open Course Edition 2022 ($300) is the premium bottle of the duo, a 22-year-old single malt that combines whisky distilled in the distillery’s straight neck and swan neck stills, each giving the spirit a unique character. It was aged in American oak barrels and then finished for several years in Haut-Medoc claret wine barriques from Bordeaux in France. The whisky was bottled at cask strength of 48.2 percent ABV and has notes of stewed apple, pear, cherry and dark chocolate.

The second of the pair is the more affordable option. The Open Special Edition 2022 ($55) is a non-age statement single malt whisky that was also aged in American oak before being finished in Bordeaux red wine barriques for a period of time. According to the brand, master distiller Michael Henry worked with gold ambassador Colin Montgomerie to create this whisky, which is non-chill filtered and bottled at 46 percent ABV. Tasting notes include peach, lime, fudge and some oak spice and soft smoke on the finish.

Both of these whiskies are a bit hard to get at the moment, but can be found at select online retailers. And who knows, sipping while watching might even make golf more interesting for those who don’t know their birdies from their bogeys.