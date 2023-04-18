A Set of Macallan Whiskies in Lalique Crystal Just Sold for $600,000 at Auction

In the world of high-rolling whisky auctions, one name consistently pops up when it comes to competitive bidding—The Macallan. To wit, the latest sale of a set of limited-edition bottles from this Speyside distillery, The Macallan in Lalique Six Pillars Collection, just took in more than $600,000 last Friday.

The whisky in question is truly at the pinnacle of high-end, luxury sipping single malt. The Six Pillars Collection marks 10 years of collaboration between the distillery and the French crystal maker, with each expression representing a “pillar,” or foundational characteristic, of the Macallan’s core identity. This set of limited-edition whiskies were all aged for more than half a century (the distillery seems to have more than a few ultra-aged barrels among the hundreds of thousands in its warehouses), and each comes housed in a unique and quite beautiful Lalique decanter.

The set that just sold for more than half a million dollars last week consisted of the following: The Macallan 50 Year Old released in 2005, bottle 234 of 470, celebrating the distillery’s oak casks; The Macallan 55 Year Old released in 2007, bottle 43 of 420, celebrating the natural color of the whisky; The Macallan 57 Year Old released in 2009, bottle 130 of 400, celebrating the “finest cut,” referring to the distillation process; The Macallan 60 Year Old released in 2011, bottle 56 of 400, celebrating the distillery’s “curiously small stills” that are said to contribute to the whisky’s character; The Macallan 62 Year Old released in 2014, bottle 211 of 400, celebrating the “spiritual home” that is the Easter Elchies House; and The Macallan 65 Year Old released in 2016, bottle 318 or 450, celebrating the “peerless spirit” of the distillery.

As mentioned before, the Macallan has a lengthy track record of commanding stunning prices at auction. In February, a single bottle of Distil Your World New York Single Cask Edition sold for $250,000 at Sotheby’s, a bottle of 1988 Macallan went for nearly $1.3 million at auction about a year ago, and The Macallan 1926 Valerio Adami 60 Year Old topped out at a bid of $1,072,000 in 2020. The whisky investment market continues to be hot, and while it’s not just the Macallan that distillery does seem to dominate the field. So if you’ve got any unopened limited-edition bottles stashed away in your home bar, maybe consider hanging onto them for a few more years—you never know, they could be worth a million bucks someday.