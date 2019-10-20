Macallan and Pappy Van Winkle Go Mano a Mano: Which Whiskey Will Win?

47 (The 20-year expression debuted in 1995, followed by the 23 Year Old in 1998.)

$15,000? There are rumors about a record private sale of a 23 Year Old in 2018.

In 2013, thieves pilfered an estimated $26K worth of whiskey from the distillery.

Someone actually convinced someone else to pay $1.5 million for an old bottle of whisky.

Vince Vaughn enjoys Pappy in The Internship, which no one enjoyed.

FAN FRENZY In 2018, police had to shut down the main road leading

to the distillery after it was overrun by people determined

to purchase a one-time-only offering.