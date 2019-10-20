Quantcast
// RR One

Macallan and Pappy Van Winkle Go Mano a Mano: Which Whiskey Will Win?

We suggest you do some taste-testing yourself.

The Macallan and Pappy Van Winkle The Macallan; Pappy Van Winkle

Whether you’re a whiskey collector or simply enjoy a deluxe dram, the Macallan and Pappy Van Winkle should be on your radar. The former is one of the first legally licensed distilleries in Scotland and the only major producer to age its hallowed single malts almost exclusively in Spanish sherry casks. The latter has created a cult following around its scarcity, as with its 23-year-old bottle of Pappy, which has been dubbed “liquefied, barrel-aged unobtainium.”

 

The Macallan

The Macallan Distillery

Ian Gavan

Pappy Van Winkle

Pappy Van Winkle Distillery

Pappy Van Winkle

WHERE IT’S MADE

Speyside, Scotland

WHERE IT’S MADE

Franklin County, Kentucky
YEARS IN PRODUCTION

195
(Founded in 1824)

 YEARS IN PRODUCTION

47 (The 20-year expression debuted in 1995,
followed by the 23 Year Old in 1998.)

MOST POPULAR AGE EXPRESSIONS

12, 18, 25

MOST POPULAR AGE EXPRESSIONS

15, 20, 23

HOUSE STYLE

Heavily sherried

HOUSE STYLE

Heavily hyped
WHO’S YOUR (CORPORATE) DADDY

Edrington

Edrington

WHO’S YOUR (CORPORATE) DADDY

Sazerac

Sazerac

MOST EXPENSIVE BOTTLE EVER SOLD

$1.5 million
The Macallan 1926 60 Year Old, in 2018.

The Macallan

The Macallan

MOST EXPENSIVE BOTTLE EVER SOLD

$15,000? There are rumors about a record private
sale of a 23 Year Old in 2018.

Pappy Van Winkle

Pappy Van Winkle

FAMOUS HEISTS

Someone actually convinced someone else to
pay $1.5 million for an old bottle of whisky.

FAMOUS HEISTS

In 2013, thieves pilfered an estimated $26K
worth of whiskey from the distillery.

WHEN TO BREAK IT OUT

After your second IPO

WHEN TO BREAK IT OUT

After you’ve run out of IPA

WHAT’S ON THE LABEL

Easter Elchies House, the ancestral home of the brand.

Easter Elchies House

Alamy

WHAT’S ON THE LABEL

The man himself, Julian “Pappy” Van Winkle Sr.

Pappy Van Winkle Sr

Pappy Van Winkle

WORLD-CLASS BAR AT THE DISTILLERY

Yes

WORLD-CLASS BAR AT THE DISTILLERY

No

SILVER-SCREEN CAMEO

James Bond enjoys a 50-year-old Macallan
in Skyfall.

Daniel Craig

Shutterstock

SILVER-SCREEN CAMEO

Vince Vaughn enjoys Pappy in The Internship,
which no one enjoyed.

Vince Vaughn

Shutterstock

FAN FRENZY

In 2018, police had to shut down the main road leading
to the distillery after it was overrun by people determined
to purchase a one-time-only offering.

FAN FRENZY

In 2015, a superfan drove from his home in Atlanta to
Birmingham and camped outside a liquor store for three
days in the rain for a shot at a new allocation of Pappy.

 

More Spirits

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Spirits

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Style ... Get the Luxury ...

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 73% off  the cover price

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad