Macallan and Pappy Van Winkle Go Mano a Mano: Which Whiskey Will Win?

Whether you’re a whiskey collector or simply enjoy a deluxe dram, the Macallan and Pappy Van Winkle should be on your radar. The former is one of the first legally licensed distilleries in Scotland and the only major producer to age its hallowed single malts almost exclusively in Spanish sherry casks. The latter has created a cult following around its scarcity, as with its 23-year-old bottle of Pappy, which has been dubbed “liquefied, barrel-aged unobtainium.”
|
The Macallan
|
Pappy Van Winkle
|WHERE IT’S MADE
Speyside, Scotland
|
WHERE IT’S MADE
Franklin County, Kentucky
|YEARS IN PRODUCTION
195
|YEARS IN PRODUCTION
47 (The 20-year expression debuted in 1995,
|
MOST POPULAR AGE EXPRESSIONS
12, 18, 25
|
MOST POPULAR AGE EXPRESSIONS
15, 20, 23
|
HOUSE STYLE
Heavily sherried
|
HOUSE STYLE
Heavily hyped
|WHO’S YOUR (CORPORATE) DADDY
|
WHO’S YOUR (CORPORATE) DADDY
|
MOST EXPENSIVE BOTTLE EVER SOLD
$1.5 million
|
MOST EXPENSIVE BOTTLE EVER SOLD
$15,000? There are rumors about a record private
|
FAMOUS HEISTS
Someone actually convinced someone else to
|
FAMOUS HEISTS
In 2013, thieves pilfered an estimated $26K
|
WHEN TO BREAK IT OUT
After your second IPO
|
WHEN TO BREAK IT OUT
After you’ve run out of IPA
|
WHAT’S ON THE LABEL
Easter Elchies House, the ancestral home of the brand.
|
WHAT’S ON THE LABEL
The man himself, Julian “Pappy” Van Winkle Sr.
|
WORLD-CLASS BAR AT THE DISTILLERY
Yes
|
WORLD-CLASS BAR AT THE DISTILLERY
No
|
SILVER-SCREEN CAMEO
James Bond enjoys a 50-year-old Macallan
|
SILVER-SCREEN CAMEO
Vince Vaughn enjoys Pappy in The Internship,
|
FAN FRENZY
In 2018, police had to shut down the main road leading
|
FAN FRENZY
In 2015, a superfan drove from his home in Atlanta to