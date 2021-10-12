You Can Sip Some of the World’s Rarest Whiskey Inside This New Beverly Hills Cigar Bar

As one of the very few elegant “hot spots” in Beverly Hills where one can not only partake of some of the rarest spirits, but pair them with a premium cigar without fear of being fined or possibly arrested for smoking within city limits, the newly opened Maybourne Beverly Hills Cigar and Whiskey Bar is indeed an oasis of sophisticated relaxation. In fact, not only is it one of the newest cigar bars in the country, but thanks to a grandfathered permit from the previous property owner, the Montage Beverly Hills, it is one of only four permitted cigar lounges within the Beverly Hills city limits. (The other three are Nazareth’s, the Buena Vista Cigar Club and the members-only Grand Havana Club).

Clandestinely tucked away upstairs from The Terrace Restaurant, in an intimate and atmospheric wood paneled environment with inviting leather chairs and cozy banquettes, one will find a tantalizing bar well-stocked with some of the finest and rarest whiskies in the world. Among its back-lit shelves are the illusive Yamazaki single malts from Japan, a bottle of the oldest whisky The Macallan has ever released—the 72 Year Old housed in a Lalique decanter—and Bottle No. 1 of the Highland Park 1968, of which only 1,550 bottles were produced. Also available are whiskeys such as the Hillrock Solera Aged Bourbon from New York’s Hudson Valley and Irish whiskeys that include Midleton’s Green Spot. Of course, handcrafted cocktails can be ordered (with your choice of ice), along with small bar bites created by The Terrace chef Kaleo Adams that include crab and lemon arancini, deviled egg niçoise and fig jamón Ibérico.

A custom-built, three-sided glass walled humidor houses over 1,000 premium cigars, including Fuente Fuente OpusX “The Lost City” Pirámide, the Padrón “Family Reserve No. 44 Torpedo in maduro, and the Tatuaje Tainos Cabinet. Butane, cedar and tabletop lighters are available to guests, as are handmade vintage Murano-glass ashtrays. The Cigar and Whiskey Bar’s adjacent outdoor terrace invites one to sit back, light up and enjoy the view of the tranquil Beverly Canon Gardens below.

The Cigar and Whiskey Bar at The Maybourne Beverly Hills is open Tuesday–Saturday from 5 to midnight (hours may vary). There is a $50 minimum, and per Los Angeles County ordinance, proof of at least one Covid-19 vaccination is necessary for entry. Reservations are also required and can be made by phone at 310-906-7218.