Robb Recommends: The Deliciously Spiced Monkey 47 Distiller’s Cut

One might assume that adding to a gin already packed with 47 botanicals may reach overkill status, but the cheeky crew at Monkey 47 have managed to introduce a secret ingredient that takes the spirit to new heights.

Monkey 47 Distiller’s Cut—which is limited to just 2,000 bottles in the US—celebrates the seed covering nutmeg, known as Myristicae arillus or nutmeg mace. Adding this 48th botanical to the complicated—yet deadly quaffable—core expression gives it a spiced, slightly sweet flavor that pairs perfectly with the festive season. It’s so ideal that you can’t help but wonder why another gin maker hasn’t thought of using this wintery spice before.

This multi-layered gin is best enjoyed neat—to really sense all the various hints of elderflower, cilantro and hibiscus. But we know it will still be delicious shaken up in a modern martini, with blanc vermouth and grapefruit.

To create the Distiller’s Cut, the nutmeg mace—which was brought by Arab merchants to Europe in the 11th century—is added to a macerated batch containing the core ingredients. The botanicals are then distilled again, left to mature for three months in earthenware containers and finally combined with local spring water.

Traditionally, bottles of Monkey’s Distiller’s Cut ($80) are only made available in Europe. This year, for the first time ever, the German gin pioneers have brought the coveted spirit Stateside and just in time for Christmas.

