The 10 Most Expensive Whiskies You Can Buy Online Right Now

We cover some really expensive whisky releases here at Robb Report from time to time, because there are some interesting, collectible, unicorn spirits that avid collectors should know about. But the fact of the matter is many of these whiskies are so limited in terms of numbers of bottles that you can’t actually find one, even if you can afford the hundreds of thousands it will likely set you back.

Luckily, e-commerce website Wine-Searcher.com has put together a list of some of the most expensive, rarest, prized single malt whiskies that you can actually purchase now from various online retailers.

If you follow expensive whiskey, it’s no surprise that this top ten list is dominated by The Macallan, which is known for releasing some of the highest priced single malt scotch that you can find. Ardbeg, which recently sold the single most expensive cask of whisky on record, isn’t on the list, but the barrel was sold to a private collector so you can’t actually find a bottle to purchase.

A very old and rarified Japanese whisky from Yamazaki has made the list (topped it, actually), with some other key spots held by Islay distillery Bowmore and Scottish independent bottler Gordon & Macphail. The reality is that most of these whiskies will eventually be purchased by collectors who will never actually crack open the bottle, instead waiting to flip it on the secondary market as its value increases (which is a pretty safe bet these days). Of course, if you are fortunate enough to be able to buy two bottles–one to drink and one to hold onto–that seems like a pretty baller move.

To create the list, Wine-Searcher combed its extensive database of global wine and spirits purveyors to take the average price of each bottle below. Here is its ranking of most expensive whiskies that you can not only read about, and actually have a chance to buy: