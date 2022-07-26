This Bartender-Approved Coffee Liqueur Will Give Your Espresso Martini a Smoky Mezcal Kick

Mr. Black Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur, the Australian brand that has become a favorite of professional and home bartenders around the world, just announced the release of a new mezcal cask-aged expression. Sip this on its own, or use it to infuse some smoke and earthy agave notes into your next Espresso Martini (which, apparently, are making a comeback).

Mr. Black is made just outside of Sydney, Australia, and is really one of the best in its category. The distillery and coffee roastery combines Arabica beans, Aussie wheat vodka and sugar using a cold extraction method, resulting in a subtly sweet and lightly caffeinated liqueur. The brand has done some cask finishes before, including one using WhistlePig rye whiskey barrels, but this brings the spirit into new territory. Mr. Black Mezcal Cask Coffee Liqueur might seem like an unlikely pairing, but this collaboration with Ilegal Mezcal sounds like a good one. The coffee liqueur was put into Ilegal’s American oak barrels, previously used to age mezcal in Oaxaca, for a period of three months. Then joven espadin mezcal was added to the liqueur to further infuse the flavors.

“This is one of the most delicious editions we’ve ever made,” said Mr. Black founder Tom Baker in a press release. “The blend is rich, yet balanced like Mr. Black, but finishes with toasted agave flavors and a hint of smoke. We produced 30 barrels of this label and I’m glad–every sip will leave you wanting more.” It’s recommended to try sipping this over some ice, but it certainly seems like a good candidate to liven up your Espresso Martini, or any other cocktail you might use coffee liqueur in.

Mr. Black Mezcal Cask Coffee Liqueur is being released in a limited run of 15,600 bottles, priced at $49.99. You can find it for sale on the Mr. Black website, along with a bundle