The Negroni vs. the Margarita: Which Is the Best Classic Cocktail?

Well, we’ll set ’em, you knock ’em back.

When prepared properly, a classic cocktail is blended together in one of two ways: It’s shaken or it’s stirred, and with few exceptions (we’re talking to you, Martini!), never the twain shall meet. The margarita is a sour and the reigning queen of tequila-based libations. To stir one would be to commit a crime against the crown. An aromatic negroni, on the other hand, should no sooner be shaken than served with a salted rim. Them’s the rules, folks, and they are non-negotiable. How do these two classic cocktails compare? Well, we’ll set ’em, you knock ’em back.

 

Negroni

Negroni

Margarita

Margarita

MOST PLAUSIBLE ORIGIN STORY

Invented by an Italian count named Camillo
Negroni in Florence in 1919

MOST PLAUSIBLE ORIGIN STORY

Tijuana restaurant owner Carlos Herrera named his
creation after a Ziegfeld showgirl in 1938
CLASSIC INGREDIENTS

London Dry gin, Campari, sweet vermouth

 CLASSIC INGREDIENTS

Tequila, lime juice, triple sec
RANKING ON THE 2019
WORLD’S BEST-SELLING CLASSIC LIST#2		 RANKING ON THE 2019
WORLD’S BEST-SELLING CLASSIC LIST#8
DEGREE OF DIFFICULTY TO MAKE

Easy

 DEGREE OF DIFFICULTY TO MAKE

Easy enough
NUMBER OF DAYS DEVOTED TO IT

7
(Negroni Week is celebrated in June)

NUMBER OF DAYS DEVOTED TO IT

1
(February 22 is National Margarita Day)

THE PLACE TO ORDER ONE IN THE US

Dante in Greenwich Village

THE PLACE TO ORDER ONE IN THE US

Tommy’s Mexican Restaurant in San Francisco

RECENT CLAIM TO FAME

Italian director Federico Micali made a
documentary about the negroni in 2018

Looking for Negroni by Luca Picchi

RECENT CLAIM TO FAME

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt quaff margaritas
at a Mexican restaurant in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' Film - 2019

STRANGEST VARIATION

At Nostrana in Portland, Ore., they serve a
negroni made with beer and squid ink

STRANGEST VARIATION

Deep-fried margaritas are served annually
at the Texas state fair

ESSENTIAL READING

Negroni Cocktail: An Italian Legend by Luca Picchi

ESSENTIAL READING

The Great Margarita Book by Al Lucero

MOST EXPENSIVE VERSION SOLD

$1,000
(Lot 45 in NYC served one with black truffle,
caviar and edible platinum flakes.)

Truffles

MOST EXPENSIVE VERSION SOLD

$1,200
(The London Bar in NYC made it with rare
Patrón en Lalique and Louis XIII Cognac.)

Patrón en Lalique

