The Negroni vs. the Margarita: Which Is the Best Classic Cocktail?

When prepared properly, a classic cocktail is blended together in one of two ways: It’s shaken or it’s stirred, and with few exceptions (we’re talking to you, Martini!), never the twain shall meet. The margarita is a sour and the reigning queen of tequila-based libations. To stir one would be to commit a crime against the crown. An aromatic negroni, on the other hand, should no sooner be shaken than served with a salted rim. Them’s the rules, folks, and they are non-negotiable. How do these two classic cocktails compare? Well, we’ll set ’em, you knock ’em back.

Negroni Margarita MOST PLAUSIBLE ORIGIN STORY Invented by an Italian count named Camillo

Negroni in Florence in 1919 MOST PLAUSIBLE ORIGIN STORY Tijuana restaurant owner Carlos Herrera named his

creation after a Ziegfeld showgirl in 1938 CLASSIC INGREDIENTS London Dry gin, Campari, sweet vermouth CLASSIC INGREDIENTS Tequila, lime juice, triple sec RANKING ON THE 2019

WORLD’S BEST-SELLING CLASSIC LIST#2 RANKING ON THE 2019

WORLD’S BEST-SELLING CLASSIC LIST#8 DEGREE OF DIFFICULTY TO MAKE Easy DEGREE OF DIFFICULTY TO MAKE Easy enough NUMBER OF DAYS DEVOTED TO IT 7

(Negroni Week is celebrated in June) NUMBER OF DAYS DEVOTED TO IT 1

(February 22 is National Margarita Day) THE PLACE TO ORDER ONE IN THE US Dante in Greenwich Village THE PLACE TO ORDER ONE IN THE US Tommy’s Mexican Restaurant in San Francisco RECENT CLAIM TO FAME Italian director Federico Micali made a

documentary about the negroni in 2018 RECENT CLAIM TO FAME Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt quaff margaritas

at a Mexican restaurant in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood STRANGEST VARIATION At Nostrana in Portland, Ore., they serve a

negroni made with beer and squid ink STRANGEST VARIATION Deep-fried margaritas are served annually

at the Texas state fair ESSENTIAL READING Negroni Cocktail: An Italian Legend by Luca Picchi ESSENTIAL READING The Great Margarita Book by Al Lucero MOST EXPENSIVE VERSION SOLD $1,000

(Lot 45 in NYC served one with black truffle,

caviar and edible platinum flakes.) MOST EXPENSIVE VERSION SOLD $1,200

(The London Bar in NYC made it with rare

Patrón en Lalique and Louis XIII Cognac.)