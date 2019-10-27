The Negroni vs. the Margarita: Which Is the Best Classic Cocktail?

When prepared properly, a classic cocktail is blended together in one of two ways: It’s shaken or it’s stirred, and with few exceptions (we’re talking to you, Martini!), never the twain shall meet. The margarita is a sour and the reigning queen of tequila-based libations. To stir one would be to commit a crime against the crown. An aromatic negroni, on the other hand, should no sooner be shaken than served with a salted rim. Them’s the rules, folks, and they are non-negotiable. How do these two classic cocktails compare? Well, we’ll set ’em, you knock ’em back.
Negroni
Margarita
|MOST PLAUSIBLE ORIGIN STORY
Invented by an Italian count named Camillo
MOST PLAUSIBLE ORIGIN STORY
Tijuana restaurant owner Carlos Herrera named his
|CLASSIC INGREDIENTS
London Dry gin, Campari, sweet vermouth
|CLASSIC INGREDIENTS
Tequila, lime juice, triple sec
|RANKING ON THE 2019
WORLD’S BEST-SELLING CLASSIC LIST#2
|RANKING ON THE 2019
WORLD’S BEST-SELLING CLASSIC LIST#8
|DEGREE OF DIFFICULTY TO MAKE
Easy
|DEGREE OF DIFFICULTY TO MAKE
Easy enough
|NUMBER OF DAYS DEVOTED TO IT
7
NUMBER OF DAYS DEVOTED TO IT
1
THE PLACE TO ORDER ONE IN THE US
Dante in Greenwich Village
THE PLACE TO ORDER ONE IN THE US
Tommy’s Mexican Restaurant in San Francisco
RECENT CLAIM TO FAME
Italian director Federico Micali made a
RECENT CLAIM TO FAME
Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt quaff margaritas
STRANGEST VARIATION
At Nostrana in Portland, Ore., they serve a
STRANGEST VARIATION
Deep-fried margaritas are served annually
ESSENTIAL READING
Negroni Cocktail: An Italian Legend by Luca Picchi
ESSENTIAL READING
The Great Margarita Book by Al Lucero
MOST EXPENSIVE VERSION SOLD
$1,000
MOST EXPENSIVE VERSION SOLD
$1,200