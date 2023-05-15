Neil Patrick Harris Is Making His Own Bottled Espresso Martini

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

The ready-to-drink cocktail trend is still booming, and some celebrities have decided to get in on the action instead of the more common step of starting a tequila brand and selling it for a billion dollars. The latest example is Neil Patrick Harris, who partnered with Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits on a pre-mixed Espresso Martini.

Thomas Ashbourne, which launched in 2022, has partnered with other celebrities prior to this new drink: the Perfect Cosmo (Sarah Jessica Parker), the Margalicious Margarita (Ashley Benson, Vanessa Hudgens, and Rosario Dawson), and the Hardscatto (Playboi Carti). There is also a house cocktail, the Classic Old Fashioned, which apparently is such a classic that it needs no star power behind it. But Harris is an actor/producer/host who likes to mix his caffeine with booze, making the After Hours Espresso Martini the perfect choice. “I love an Espresso Martini for its smooth and bold taste, and its ability to be both sophisticated and the life of the party all at the same time,” he said in a statement. “I am excited to be partnering with Thomas Ashbourne; together we worked hard to bring my favorite cocktail to life.”

The cocktail was created by Thomas Ashbourne creative cocktail director and master mixologist Nico de Soto, who worked with Harris to come up with the recipe. The drink is bottled at 12 percent ABV, and includes vodka, “coffee blends,” and natural flavors resulting in notes of extra dark roast espresso beans, vanilla, and dark chocolate on the palate. The Espresso Martini has had a resurgence in popularity recently, something that Thomas Ashbourne CEO Cara Kamenev acknowledges. “An important part of our strategy is to introduce innovations driven by consumer demand, and as one of the fastest growing cocktails in America, the Espresso Martini is just that,” she said. “It has been a pleasure developing the flavor profile and personality of the After Hours alongside Neil, who is an iconic talent, a passionate and committed partner and who has a discerning palate for all things, especially cocktails.”

You can pre-order the After Hours now from the Thomas Ashbourne website. It will also be available, along with other drinks from the brand, from online retailers like Total Wine.