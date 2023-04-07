Is It Hot in Here? Nelly Just Joined the Celebrity Booze Game With His Own Moonshine.

Rappers are well acquainted with the celeb-endorsed booze world—prominent examples include Jay-Z and Dusse; Diddy and DeLeon Tequila; Drake and Virginia Black; and A$AP Rocky with Mercer + Prince. And now early-aughts hip-hop superstar and Air Force 1 aficionado Nelly has put down the pimp juice and entered the field with a new “moonshine” brand called MoShine.

Of course, it’s not really moonshine if it’s legal, but that is the term frequently used for un-aged whiskey brands. MoShine is not produced in St. Louis or anywhere in Nelly’s home state of Missouri; instead, it’s made in North Carolina at Piedmont Distillers, the distillery behind brands such as the Clover Whiskey and Method + Standard Vodka. Nelly’s offering is a triple-distilled corn spirit that comes in two flavors, peach and passionfruit. Traditional whiskey fans, this one is probably not for you: These are fruity, sweet, lower-ABV (60 proof) spirits that seem to be geared toward fans of flavored vodka and mixed drinks that are not very spirit-forward. But, of course, there’s a large audience for that, no drink shaming here.

Nelly is the co-owner and chief creative officer of MoShine, a name that is a play on “moonshine” and “Missouri.” The brand is said to be inspired by his love of hip-hop and country music, as evidenced by his 2021 Heartland album, which charted on the Billboard Top Country Albums list, and his duet with Tim McGraw.

“I’m taking a country tradition and mixing it up for everyone to enjoy,” Nelly said in a statement. “Where I come from, we work hard and play harder, and I want my fans to be able to reach for MoShine anytime they’re ready to get the party started.” And his recommended way of starting said party is by drinking a few chilled shots of MoShine, with cocktail recipes coming soon on the brand’s website.

MoShine is just rolling out nationwide in full bottles and 50 ml shots; if you want to test it out for yourself, you can either order from the brand’s online store or find a list of liquor stores that carry it in your area.