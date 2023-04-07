Quantcast
Looking for Robb Report UK? Click here to visit our UK site.
×
RR One

Is It Hot in Here? Nelly Just Joined the Celebrity Booze Game With His Own Moonshine.

MoShine, with two fresh flavors, is just the spirit to cool you down.

MoShine Courtesy of MoShine/Piedmont Distillers

Rappers are well acquainted with the celeb-endorsed booze world—prominent examples include Jay-Z and Dusse; Diddy and DeLeon Tequila; Drake and Virginia Black; and A$AP Rocky with Mercer + Prince. And now early-aughts hip-hop superstar and Air Force 1 aficionado Nelly has put down the pimp juice and entered the field with a new “moonshine” brand called MoShine.

Related Stories

Of course, it’s not really moonshine if it’s legal, but that is the term frequently used for un-aged whiskey brands. MoShine is not produced in St. Louis or anywhere in Nelly’s home state of Missouri; instead, it’s made in North Carolina at Piedmont Distillers, the distillery behind brands such as the Clover Whiskey and Method + Standard Vodka. Nelly’s offering is a triple-distilled corn spirit that comes in two flavors, peach and passionfruit. Traditional whiskey fans, this one is probably not for you: These are fruity, sweet, lower-ABV (60 proof) spirits that seem to be geared toward fans of flavored vodka and mixed drinks that are not very spirit-forward. But, of course, there’s a large audience for that, no drink shaming here.

Nelly is the co-owner and chief creative officer of MoShine, a name that is a play on “moonshine” and “Missouri.” The brand is said to be inspired by his love of hip-hop and country music, as evidenced by his 2021 Heartland album, which charted on the Billboard Top Country Albums list, and his duet with Tim McGraw.

“I’m taking a country tradition and mixing it up for everyone to enjoy,” Nelly said in a statement. “Where I come from, we work hard and play harder, and I want my fans to be able to reach for MoShine anytime they’re ready to get the party started.” And his recommended way of starting said party is by drinking a few chilled shots of MoShine, with cocktail recipes coming soon on the brand’s website.

MoShine is just rolling out nationwide in full bottles and 50 ml shots; if you want to test it out for yourself, you can either order from the brand’s online store or find a list of liquor stores that carry it in your area.

Related Stories

Read More On:

More Spirits

Latest Galleries in Spirits

More From Our Brands

ad