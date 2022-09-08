Jack Daniel’s Ex-Master Distiller’s New Bourbon Is Now Available

Jack Daniel’s better look out, because its ex-master distiller Jeff Arnett’s new distillery, Company Distilling, has a brand-new bourbon available to order online now. Of course, his new venture pales in comparison to Jack as far as size and scope and name recognition, and it really hasn’t begun distilling yet, and Jack is one of the world’s best-selling whiskeys. But whiskey is all about the long game, right?

The whiskey in question is Company Distilling’s Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished with Maple Wood, which you can order via Seelbach’s now for $64.99. This is a sourced bourbon, since the distillery’s operations are only just now getting up and running. It’s aged between three and six years and has a mash bill that includes 30 percent wheat, putting this firmly in the wheated bourbon category with brands like Maker’s Mark and Pappy Van Winkle. There are actually three different wheat mash bills that make up the blend from three different undisclosed states, two produced in column stills and one in a pot still, each contributing its own character and flavor profile. The whiskey is finished with chunks of maple wood and bottled at 90 proof. This is not a Tennessee whiskey, by the way, as it does not undergo the Lincoln County Process of filtering the new make spirit through charcoal before barreling.

“Our spirits are meant for gathering around and we’re pleased that our bourbon and gin are now available to a wider audience across the United States,” said Arnett in a statement. That gin, by the way, is Ghost Rail Tennessee Dry Gin made at Company’s Thompson’s Station distillery location. “The partnership with Seelbach’s was a natural next step in our growth,” said Company Distilling president Kris Tatum in a press release. “Of course, we still want you to visit our distilleries in Tennessee, but until then, have our spirits delivered to your door and enjoy with your best company, whether around the table or tailgate.”

As of now, Seelbach’s will ship the bourbon and gin to 20 states and Washington, DC, but hopefully that will expand over the coming months. And there’s a cask-strength version of the bourbon on the way soon, which will be released in a very limited run of just 350 bottle packages. There’s no word as of yet what other whiskeys will join the Company lineup, but in the years to come we’ll likely get to try some whiskey produced onsite… although it might take a while to reach the size of Jack Daniel’s.