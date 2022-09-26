José Andrés’s Swanky New Rooftop Bar Offers Sweeping Views of the NYC Skyline

José Andrés has done it again: The prolific chef and restaurateur has just opened a new cocktail bar atop the Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad.

Nubeluz, whose name comes from the Spanish words for “cloud” and “light,” is a stunning jewel box on the 50th floor of the hotel that opened in July. It’s serving up creative cocktails, light bites and—most of all—incredible views of New York City. “Nubeluz draws energy and inspiration from the great city of New York, which completely surrounds you here 500 feet in the air,” Andrés said in a statement.

The bar Björn Wallander

The cocktails—created by Miguel Lancha, who is also behind Andrés’s Barmini in Washington, DC—span from the classic to the more innovative. In the former category, you have options such as the Corpse Reviver No. 2 (Oxley Gin, Lillet Blanc, triple sec, lime and an absinthe rinse) and the Continental Sour (Old Forester Rye, Oloroso, lemon, Tempranillo wine and an optional egg white). Meanwhile, the latter category includes sips like the Foggy Hill (Del Maguey Vida Mezcal, Yzaguirre 1884 Gran Reserva Vermouth, Cynar, Aperol and an orange-thyme aromatic cloud).

Lancha has also turned his eye toward spirit-free cocktails, with four such drinks currently on the menu. Those range from the earthy Emerald Coin (Seedlip Grove, honeydew, lemongrass, lime and celery) to the spice-forward Firefly (Gnista Barreled Oak, saffron, Thai basil, Thai chili tincture and Fever Tree Indian Tonic).

A selection of sweet cones and cocktails Liz Clayman

To accompany your drinks, the snack menu features dishes such as an elevated grilled cheese with thyme, honey mustard and optional fresh black truffle, as well as lighter fare like oysters and smoked salmon (here served with labneh, salmon roe, fresh herbs and potato chips). Of course, it wouldn’t be a New York bar if you couldn’t get caviar, either a three-gram bump or larger service with potato chips and crème fraîche. For dessert, four different sweet cones are offered, including flavors like dulche de leche and s’mores.

You may opt to simply pair your drinks with the views, however. From Nubeluz’s perch, you’ll have a 270-degree look at the New York skyline, from both inside and the two outdoor terraces. The mirrored details and sparkling textiles only add to the light- (or star-)filled feel.

Nubeluz is now open seven days a week, 5 pm to 12 am Sunday through Wednesday and until 1 am Thursday through Saturday.

