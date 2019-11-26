This NYC Rooftop Bar Will Serve You a $3,000 Hot Chocolate in Your Own Private Igloo

In the Big Apple’s biting cold winter, there are few things better than a cup of hot cocoa to warm you up. But you needn’t settle for a subpar Starbucks version: one of the city’s chicest sky-high venues is offering a decadent hot chocolate that’s packed with all sorts of luxurious ingredients—and, more importantly, is spiked with premium booze.

The 230 Fifth Rooftop Bar—which is officially New York’s largest outdoor rooftop—has just announced it’s serving the world’s most expensive cocoa for the astronomical price of $3,000. Dubbed the “230 Fifth King Cocoa,” the mammoth 160-ounce cup is, thankfully, designed to share with pals. It’s packed with Amedei Porcelana Dark Chocolate—one of the world’s priciest blocks—house-made whipped cream, marshmallows and top-shelf spirits. It’s also finished with gold shavings.

In addition to the saccharine tipple, you’ll be treated to a bottle of bubbly to enjoy in your own private igloo. Each igloo covers a different theme—from winter wonderland to log cabin—and comes with plush robes, blankets, an indoor fireplace and infrared heaters which keep temperatures at a toasty 75 degrees. Moreover, each igloo is totally transparent and boasts astounding panoramic views of Manhattan. There’s room for up to 14 guests, which makes that $3,000 easier to square—around $200 apiece for a memorable night out won’t break the bank.

If you’d like to chill—figuratively speaking—in an igloo sans super large hot choccie, reservations are not required and there’s no minimum spend. You can sip on an array of hot ciders—there’s virgin, whiskey, apple pie or rum with cinnamon—and you may also purchase food to enjoy in your faux snow hut.

The igloos are available through the month of December, seven days a week, from open to close. For the chocolate fiends, reservations for the “King Cocoa Igloo Package” must be made one week in advance as ingredients are individually shipped in for each booking. Limited bookings are available nightly through the bar’s website. Bottoms up!