This 45-Year-Old Single Malt Comes in a Wild, Maritime-Inspired Bottle

There have been some fascinatingly odd looking bottles of super-old, ultra-premium scotch whisky released over the past few years, the kind that almost function better as art than decanters. The latest abstract glassware has arrived with a new 45-year-old single malt from Old Pulteney that kind of looks like a Faberge egg wearing a windswept scarf perched upon an asteroid—and it’s only available at auction.

The whisky in question from Old Pulteney is called Bow Wave, the oldest single malt to come from this Highland distillery on the northeast coast of Scotland. It was matured for more than 40 years in American oak barrels, and then placed into a first-fill Spanish oak butt for an additional five years. Whisky expert Dave Broom was one of the lucky few to get to taste this expression, and had this to say about the palate—”Refined, clearly mature, yet still fresh. There’s hints of dried pineapple, a slight wax polish, then scented sandalwood and myrrh with a hint of austerity behind. In time, there’s oxidized nutty notes, then leather oils which stray towards varnish. Complex and fascinating.”

There’s only one bottle of Bow Wave available, and it was designed by Brodie Nairn and Nichola Burns of Glasstorm. The bottle itself is made from hand-blown glass with cuts meant to mimic crashing waves around a ship in stormy seas. The top portion is a deep blue color, while the bottom has a wispy silver band wrapped around it that was designed by local Scottish silversmith Lucy Woodley. The cork is hidden, and can only be accessed by a specially designed key. Finally, the bottle is mounted on a piece of Caithness slate. “The distillery’s rich history provided so much inspiration, but also something as simple as a beautifully shaped pebble Nicky and I found while walking along the northern beaches,” said Nairn in a statement. “This one pebble, and its motion through the water, mirrored the bow of a boat breaking the waves, which ultimately influenced the Cabachon shape at the heart of the sculpture.”

If you want to own this piece of whisky art, you’ll have to enter a bid at the Distillers’ One of One auction that takes place on October 25th at Hopetoun House near Edinburgh—you can register here. The proceeds will benefit The Distillers’ Charity, and according to a rep for the brand Sotheby’s estimates the whisky could sell for as much as £30,000 (nearly $40,000). If you’re looking for some Old Pulteney whisky to drink right now, however, check out the core collection at ReserveBar. You can also find the new Pineau des Charentes finished whisky, the first in the Old Pulteney Coastal Series, available to purchase here.