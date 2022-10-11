This New Rum Is a Boozy Tribute to Hemingway’s The Old Man and the Sea

This year marks the 70th anniversary of Ernest Hemingway publishing his classic The Old Man and the Sea. It wasn’t only fishing and getting married that this iconic writer was interested in; he also liked his rum. So to celebrate this literary milestone, Papa’s Pilar (a rum brand inspired by Hemingway) is releasing the new 2022 Legacy Edition.

Papa’s Pilar is based in Key West, Florida, where Hemingway once lived. There is a distillery there, but the brand also sources rum from different countries to marry together into its various expressions (dark, blonde, sherry finished). The 2022 Legacy Edition is the second in the series, and it’s a blend of nine rums from five sources: Barbados, Panama, the Dominican Republic, Venezuela and the home distillery in Florida. The final blend is then finished in French oak apple brandy barrels to impart some extra flavor.

“I’m inspired by Papa Hemingway daily and the 2022 Legacy Edition was a way for me to tap into that inspiration even further while celebrating his life’s work and highlighting innovative rum finishing techniques,” said master distiller Ron Call in a statement. “I hand-selected some of the most unique barrels for finishing: French Oak apple brandy casks. These brandy casks produce apple-forward characteristics, which is rare in rum. You’ll also find notes of vanilla with a touch of honeysuckle and a dark rich honey finish.”

To go along with this new release, Papa’s Pilar came up with an AR experience narrated by conservationist and artist Dr. Guy Harvey that features some of his own sketches. The bottle is wrapped in leather and includes a Moleskine notebook and pen for you to write down tasting notes or any other thoughts you might have. And for every bottle sold, Papa’s Pilar will donate $20 to the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation, an organization dedicated to preserving coral reefs.

The rum is now available for presale from the Papa’s Pilar website ($102.99), and will be available at retailers starting November 1. There will also be an Anniversary Bundle which includes an ice mold and a copy of The Old Man and the Sea.