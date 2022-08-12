Kentucky’s Distillers Are Auctioning Off Vintage Bourbons to Benefit the State’s Flood Victims

Once again, the Kentucky bourbon community has come together to set up an auction for people in need. This time, it’s the victims of the devastating recent floods in Kentucky, and there’s currently an auction going on where you can bid on ultra limited-edition bottles of Old Rip Van Winkle, William Larue Weller and Michter’s 10 Year Old Rye Whiskey.

The Kentucky Bourbon Benefit: Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Auction was organized by the Kentucky Distillers’ Association, author and whiskey personality Fred Minnick, Westport Whiskey & Wine and Bourbon Crusaders. All of the proceeds from the auction will go to benefit the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund, which was set up by the state (you can also just make a donation). This is obviously a great way to help out people who are really struggling after the July floods, but it’s also a chance to get your hands on a special bottle or distillery experience while knowing that the money is going to an altruistic endeavor instead of some whiskey flipper.

“Kentucky’s bourbon industry was there for our Western Kentucky families following the tornadoes, making the single largest donation to that relief fund,” said Kentucky governor Andy Beshear in a statement. “And now I am proud to see this industry stepping up once again to support our Eastern Kentucky families affected by the devastating flooding.” Minnick added, “I wish we didn’t have to do this. But the bourbon community deeply feels for their neighbors in Eastern Kentucky, as we did for the Western Kentucky tornado victims, and we will do everything within our power to ease the situation for the flood survivors.”

This ten-day online auction will end at 11 pm on Sunday August 21, so there’s still plenty of time to bid here. While there are more items that will be added in the coming days, the current list is impressive. In addition to the ones mentioned above, there are some other seriously collectible bottles: 2021 Old Forester Birthday Bourbon signed by master distiller Chris Morrison, 2014 Parker’s Heritage Collection, Russell’s Reserve 13 Year Old and Wild Turkey Master’s Keep One signed by master distiller Jimmy Russell, and for the vintage dusty hunter a bottle of Old Crow from 1970. If you’re looking for a set of bourbons you’ll likely never see together again, Four Roses donated five of its Limited Edition Small Batch releases that were released from 2013 to 2017, and Angel’s Envy donated a vertical lineup of its annual Cask Strength bourbons from 2012 to 2022. There are also some whiskey experiences to bid on for those looking for something more interactive, like a dinner with Jefferson Bourbon’s Trey Zoeller and a custom bourbon tour with Mint Julep Experiences. And those with really generous and deep pockets can bid on private barrel selections at Wild Turkey, New Riff and Four Roses, among others.

So bid early, bid often, and hopefully this bourbon benefit can raise some real money for people who need it most right now.