Hudson Whiskey and Pat LaFrieda Teamed Up to Created a Bourbon-Infused Steak Package

Red wine is a classic drink to pair with steak, as we are all well familiar with by now. But did you know that whiskey goes quite well with red meat too? The folks at Hudson Whiskey and Pat LaFrieda are taking this concept to another level and betting that whiskey actually infused into steak is something that you’ll consider trying.

The new “Dry (Aged) January” Hudson Whiskey-Aged NY Strip Steak Kit is available to order now, and as you can tell by the name is loosely centered on this month of abstention (even though whiskey is involved). Whether you participate in Dry January or not, this does sound like a mouthwatering collaboration. Each kit comes with two 16-ounce NY dry-aged strip steaks infused with Bright Lights, Big Bourbon; a pair of Hudson Whiskey rocks glasses; a cocktail recipe card and a code to order a bottle of the bourbon from Caskers to enjoy with your meal or at a future date.

“When it comes to quintessential New York food, there is nothing like a juicy NY strip, other than perhaps a NY strip dry-aged with Hudson Whiskey,” said Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors owner, Pat LaFrieda, in a statement. “We are always looking for new innovative ways to evolve our offerings and were excited to work with Hudson Whiskey to bring our first ever Dry January kit to consumers, whether they participate in the challenge or not.”

Hudson Whiskey is made at Tuthilltown Distillery in upstate New York, and is credited as being the first legal distillery in the state to open since Prohibition. It’s now owned by William Grant & Sons, which also has scotch distilleries like Glenfiddich and The Balvenie in its portfolio. The Hudson Whiskey lineup was rebranded a few years back to highlight its New York connections, even though the distillery is about two hours outside the city, with names like Do The Rye Thing and the aforementioned Bright Lights, Big Bourbon. “Hudson Whiskey is New York attitude distilled, and it’s important to us to support and collaborate with like-minded local brands,” said senior brand manager of American whiskeys for William Grant & Sons Jill Palais. “Who better than New York’s undisputed King of Meats.”

You can order the steak and whiskey kit now directly from the Pat LaFrieda website for $158 plus shipping.