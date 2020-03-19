Patrón Donates $1 Million to Help the Restaurant Industry and Its Workers Amid Covid-19

With the entire bar and restaurant world reeling from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, Patrón is stepping up to help. The tequila company has announced that it will donate $1 million to the hospitality industry to help it get through the crisis.

On Wednesday, the Mexican brand announced that it will support a number of nonprofit organizations that are working to aide the restaurant industry and provide relief for the families, individuals and business owners who need it most. The brand also said it was looking for other ways to help the industry going forward.

“At Patrón tequila, we have always been about the people. We take care of our own,” the company said in a press released. “As restaurants and bars are closing their doors, we want to do our part and make this difficult time a little bit easier for the people who have done so much for us over the past 30 years.”

In the announcement, the company said that it plans to give the money to three different groups. The first, Children of Restaurant Employees (C.O.R.E.), distributes funds for the essential needs of restaurant employees and their families, including medical supplies, food, utilities and rent and mortgage payments. The second, Another Round, Another Rally, is helping supply grants for front and back of the house staff while they’re out of work. The third, industry stalwart The James Beard Foundation, is helping to keep restaurants operational while also lobbying legislators at the local, state and federal levels on behalf of worker interests. Additionally, Patrón is at work developing solutions for hospitality industry workers to make money while they are at home.

While just about every industry is feeling the economic impact of the Covid-19 outbreak, the bar and restaurant industry has been hit particularly hard. Across the country, many restaurants have been forced to close, and, in several cities and states, establishments that are still open can only serve take-out and delivery to customers. Amid the crisis, several of the food world’s biggest names have called on the government to help out the industry and its workers. These efforts have included a Change.org petition that has already garnered nearly 150,000 signatures in less than two days.