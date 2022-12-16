This $22,000 Gilded Cocktail Trunk Is Filled With Premium Booze and Hand-Blown Glassware

If you’re thinking about starting your own home bar, you could follow the conventional route and search for bottles and glassware to put together your own collection. On the other hand, you could purchase this luxury cocktail trunk, a collaboration between Pernod Ricard and South African artist Johnathan Shultz, for $22,000. But there’s only one available, so you have to act fast.

So what makes this trunk so expensive and unique? It all starts with the gold that Shultz used to craft it. “I transformed an already stunning trunk into a work of art to display,” he said in a statement. “I used multiple layers of 23k gold to look like it was poured over the trunk and to give it a flowing smooth look, and made a hard metal look and feel soft.” Of course, that’s just the outside, so what’s within this gilded case has to be of extremely high quality as well. Fortunately, it doesn’t disappoint in that department, with hand-blown URI Neptune glassware and barware, and for fans of non-fungible things there’s a 1/10 White Elephant sculpture that is part of Shultz’s Gemesis NFT collection.

There is also a collection of extremely fungible but still excellent high-end booze in the trunk: Avión Reserva 44 Añejo Tequila, Jameson Black Barrel, Aberlour 12 Year and The Glenlivet 14 Year. Sure, there’s no American whiskey, vodka, gin or rum in the mix, but those are easy enough to find and add yourself. These bottles are all also part of the Pernod Ricard Elegant White Elephant Gift Collection which is available now via ReserveBar. This is a ready-to-go white elephant collection that you can order a gift from and swap out for something else you prefer, as the rules of this holiday game allow you to.

“I want people to enjoy my work not just because of its beauty, but because it makes them feel good,” said Shultz. “Putting my signature touch on the creative interpretation of the elegant white elephant allows me to share my artistry with people all over the world while elevating one of life’s simple pleasures.” If you’re interested in really going big with your gift this holiday season (or just want to treat yourself), you can share his artistry and order the Bespoke Cocktail Trunk from Shultz’s website.