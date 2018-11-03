Put a Personal Stamp on Your Champagne and Spirits Gifts

Luxury behemoth LVMH’s online retail and lifestyle platform Clos19 is a great way to buy wine and spirits from the conglomerate’s vast portfolio of vineyards and distilleries. But Clos19 isn’t focused strictly on direct sales, it’s also a lifestyle brand that offers its users access to exclusive events, travel itineraries, and the opportunity to bring in Clos19’s experts to help you, say, plan a party.

Launched in the United States in 2017, the online platform is offering its customers some special holiday cheer in the real world this year, with the debut of its Holiday Personalization Studio. From now until January 1, 2019, the pop-up studio will occupy a space at New York’s Grand Central Terminal from which it will provide a complimentary customization service that can be applied to Champagne and spirits bottles from LVHM’s portfolio. You’ll have plenty to choose from too—from Ardbeg and Glenmorangie whisky to Hennessy Cognac to Veuve Clicquot and Moët & Chandon Champagne.

The festivities kick off today, November 2, with the free engraving of personal messages onto Ardbeg and Glenmorangie single-malt Scotch bottles. This first round ends on November 16 and includes complimentary gift wrapping with each purchase. Next up is Hennessy X.O., which will take over the studio from November 17 to December 12. Interestingly enough, it was a Hennessy engraving event last year in Columbus Circle that inspired this year’s round. To sweeten the pot this year around, Hennessy will offer customers the ability to pre-purchase the brand’s new 375 mL X.O. format, scheduled to be released next year.

Next up is Veuve Cliquot, which will provide customization of the Champagne’s arrow shaped tin from December 13 to 22. Finally, Moët & Chandon will close out the year, offering customization through its Champagne personalization machine (not quite as good as the one Roger Federer used, apparently), which can transcribe your type or handwritten note and print it on a bottle. And it comes just in time, too; nobody wants to show up at a New Year’s Eve party without a bottle of bubbly in your hands.