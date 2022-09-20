This Online Investment Platform Is Offering Shares in an Ultra-Rare Japanese Whisky Collection

The stock market has been hitting ups and downs faster than the Coney Island Cyclone recently, so at times like whisky can seem like an attractive investment (a responsible sip can also help lessen the blow when you look at your portfolio and see how much you’ve lost). Now wine and spirits investment platform Vint is offering shares in some of the rarest Japanese whisky ever, the Karuizawa Sapphire Geisha Collection.

This collection is valued at $158,000 and consists of four bottles (two sets) from this silent distillery that closed in 2001 and was demolished in 2016, meaning that this is some of the last remaining whisky produced there. The two bottles in question are a 36-year-old single-cask single malt whisky, which according to Vint is among just 105 remaining in the world, and a 31-year-old single-cask single malt whisky, of which there are only 146 bottles. There are 1,580 shares available to purchase for $100 each, and the estimated sale will happen sometime between 2024 and 2027. This should allow these bottles to increase in value beyond their current estimation, and Vint cites the historical return on these whiskies as nearly 28 percent. Indeed, a single bottle of the 36-year-old Sapphire Geisha whisky sold for close to $50,000 in 2020. You can read the entire Vint investment thesis about this whisky collection here.

Japanese whisky as a category overall has exploded in popularity in recent years, as anyone trying to get their hands on a bottle of Yamazaki 18 or Hibiki 21 has certainly noticed. So it follows suit that these incredibly rare bottlings could reach (or maybe even surpass) the heights of single malts from Scottish distilleries like The Macallan, which has had bottles sold at auction for around a million dollars. Other companies are entering the world of online rare whisky investment, like this set of Pappy Van Winkle bottles from Rally.

Still, no investment is a sure thing, and there’s no crystal ball to ensure that any bottle of whisky will increase exponentially in value. We still maintain that drinking great whisky is the best return you can get on a bottle.