From the Grain to the Bottle, These New Whiskeys Were Made Entirely in California

California is world-famous for a few things: wine, dreamin’, recalls and Kardashians. But some excellent whiskey has been coming out of the Golden State in recent years as well. Case in point are these two new bottled-in-bond releases from Redwood Empire, the second batch that was entirely produced onsite at the distillery from grain to bottle.

Redwood Empire is located in the Northern California Russian River wine region in Sonoma, and the three core products are whiskeys made from liquid sourced from undisclosed distilleries in different states and produced onsite. But last year the distillery launched a bottled-in-bond bourbon and rye whiskey that were entirely produced in-house, from mashing to distillation to aging. The term bottled-in-bond means that the whiskey is 100 proof, at least four years old, distilled at one distillery during one distillation season and aged in federally bonded warehouses. More and more craft distilleries have been releasing BIB whiskeys, due to the fact that they finally have stock that’s aged long enough to qualify. The results are usually good, as is the case here.

Grizzly Beast Straight Bourbon Whiskey’s name comes from two different massive trees in the region, the Grizzly Giant sequoia tree and the Mattole Beast 375-foot redwood. The whiskey was distilled in the spring of 2017 from a four-grain mash bill of 66 percent corn, 23 percent rye, 7 percent wheat and 4 percent malted barley. It was aged in full-sized 53-gallon charred new oak barrels that were toasted and charred to level 3. This past summer, 26 barrels were selected for this limited-release. Tasting notes include molasses, almond brittle and lemon bar on the palate.

Rocket Top Straight Rye Whiskey, named after another gargantuan tree, also has a four-grain mash bill: 87 percent rye, 5 percent wheat, 5 percent malted barley and 3 percent corn. It too was distilled in 2017 and aged for a minimum of five years, after which 26 barrels were selected. Tasting notes for this expression note flavors of fig, peppercorn and caramel corn on the palate.

The Redwood Empire team actually distilled a variety of different mash bills for each whiskey, with different percentages of grains to highlight different flavors, before blending them together to come up with the final product. Both of these whiskeys are quite good, and very different from what you’d find coming out of classic bourbon states like Kentucky or Tennessee. Chalk it up to methodology or terroir, but with releases like these it does appear that California whiskey is really coming into its own.

The first batch sold out last year, so if you want to get a bottle (SRP $89.99) you can visit the Redwood Empire online shop to purchase one.