The Oldest Rum Distiller in Puerto Rico Is Now Selling Full Barrels of the Good Stuff

Super whiskey fans are familiar with distilleries’ single cask programs, through which consumers can select an individual barrel to purchase and have bottled for them. But now this exclusive experience has arrived in the rum world, with Puerto Rican brand Ron del Barrilito’s new Autobiografía Selección Exclusiva leading the charge.

Ron del Barrilito, the oldest Puerto Rican rum brand still standing, has been made at Hacienda Santa Ana in Bayamón since 1880. The core lineup, which ranges in age from three to 35 years old, is matured entirely in Spanish oak sherry casks, an unusual singular maturation method in an industry that relies heavily on ex-bourbon barrels. For the new Autobiografía Selección Exclusiva program, some of the rum has been aged for even longer, spending up to a half century maturing in sherry-seasoned oak. What makes a single cask program so appealing to spirits aficionados is the fact that each cask has its own unique character, so to be able to sample and decide on one that meets your particular palate is an exciting experience—and one that bourbon and scotch drinkers have been able to enjoy for years.

“The single barrel, pure and unblended rum is unique on its own, but we’re proud to be able to bring an exclusive experience to connoisseurs that both celebrates our heritage and offers unique taste profiles across each barrel—something unique and limited in the category,” said Ron del Barrilito chief commercial executive Maggie Matias in a statement. “We’ve always been a brand rooted in smooth, delicious sipping rum backed by an unchanged process and we’re pleased to be able to bring yet another premium liquid to an exclusive subset of our audience through the Autobiografía Selección Exclusiva program.”

Interested parties will work with master blender Luis Planas to select the barrels they like best, each with an age, ABV and flavor profile that stands on its own. The rum will be bottled by hand and sealed in bottles with Ron del Barrilito’s signature black wax. According to the brand, several barrels have already been sold, including one that was valued at $400,000, and one that was selected exclusively for the Dorado Beach hotel in Puerto Rico with just 91 bottles available. If you’re looking for a barrel of rum (and maybe a yo-ho-ho while you’re at it), contact the brand directly to find out more.