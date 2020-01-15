Royal Salute Releases a Rare 52 Year Old Scotch Blend, and It Can Be Yours for $30,000

Whisky lovers know Royal Salute is a fan of keeping whiskies in the barrel—each spirit in the range is aged 21 years or longer—but its latest blend is really old, even for them. This coveted drop was laid down for more than half a century and is limited to just 106 bottles, each priced at $30,000.

Crafted by master blender Sandy Hyslop, the Time Series 52 Year Old Single Cask Finish was made by combining the oldest and most valuable whiskies—38 years or older—into one second-fill American oak barrel.

“The longer the whisky matures, the more intricate it becomes,” said Hyslop. “With 52 years of aging, the delicate balance of some of the rarest of our whiskies has created an unrivaled depth of flavor and unbelievably complex characteristic, making for a remarkable expression that perfectly shows that time is a key element of our creations.”

Thanks to the incredibly lengthy maturation process, the whisky has an intensely fruity aroma—think ripe plum and red apples. On the palate, it tastes of syrupy pears, zesty ginger, sweet orange marmalade, plus hints of cloves and licorice, all of which is balanced by a deliciously creamy finish.

This Scotch is the first in Royal Salute’s new Time Series and is housed in a hand-blown Dartington Crystal decanter for an added special touch. The decanter is presented in a special Time Series box featuring five layers of wood, each layer representing a different decade in the life of the blend.

This is one for the collectors out there. The Times Series 52 Year Old Single Cask Finish is currently available via select retailers such as The Whiskey Exchange, while it lasts.