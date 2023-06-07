Russell’s Reserve Is Dropping a New Edition of Its Coveted 13-Year-Old Bourbon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

Two years ago, Russell’s Reserve launched a 13-year-old bourbon and the whiskey world went bananas. While you can find similarly aged expressions from other brands, the quality of (and hype surrounding) this release provoked instant diehard fandom, and bottle prices increased exponentially on the secondary market. The good news (for unicorn hunters) is that the bourbon is back for a third run… if you can find it.

Russell’s Reserve is a brand made at the Wild Turkey distillery, sort of a higher-end smaller-batch version of the classic whiskey overseen by master distiller Eddie Russell. He is celebrating 42 years at the distillery this summer, and has released this new bourbon just in time for Father’s Day—after all, the Russell’s Reserve brand was originally conceived of as a tribute to his father, the legendary master distiller Jimmy Russell. In 2021, the younger Russell launched Russell’s Reserve 13-Year-Old Bourbon as a barrel-proof (114.3 proof), non-chill filtered expression. The whiskey returned the following year as an annual limited-release, and is now back for a third run.

“Releasing Russell’s Reserve 13-Year-Old Bourbon is a moment I’ve come to look forward to each year,” said Russell in a statement. “This bourbon is a personal favorite of mine and I am proud to bring it back this year in time for Father’s Day. I know I’ll be raising a glass with my father and son, Bruce, to celebrate, and hope fans and folks trying it for the first time can enjoy a glass with their families and friends this summer season as well.” Official tasting notes detail dark dried fruit, charred marshmallow, and burnt brown sugar on the palate, followed by a long, oaky, smoky campfire finish.

Here’s the thing—the suggested retail price of Russell’s Reserve 13 Year Old is $150, but that’s a fantasy. The whiskey is very good, but be prepared to shell out some cash—you can currently find a bottle at Casker’s for more than $500, although this may be from a previous year. The new release will be available via ReserveBar later this month, and you can sign up for the Russell’s Reserve newsletter here to find out when it drops in your neck of the woods. Happy hunting.

