This California Casino Is Offering a $10,000 Cocktail That’s Made With the World’s Most Coveted Spirits

Thankfully, you get to keep the crystal glass and 14k gold cocktail pick.

San Manuel Casino's Rare and Fine Cocktail Courtesy of San Manuel Casino

If you really want to earn your stripes as a high roller, spending a stack of chips on a five-figure drink is certainly one way to start. Now, one California casino will invite you to do just that.

On Friday, San Manuel Casino announced a brand new $10,000 cocktail created by the casino’s award-winning mixologists. Dubbed “Rare and Fine,” the high-end tipple features one of the most coveted (and expensive) American whiskeys—an A. H. Hirsch 16 Year Old which was distilled in 1974—as well as a 100-point 1996 Château Lafite-Rothschild Bordeaux and splash of ultra-rare Hardy cognac. This pricey concoction is served in a Lalique crystal glass along with a cocktail pick to end all cocktail picks—made from 14k gold and topped off with a sparkling diamond. Thankfully, you get to keep both glass and pick.

The bespoke beverage—which might even give people of means pause—is a result of the San Manuel’s decision to double down on its luxury offering. The casino has also launched a new exclusive gaming space packed with high-limit tables and slots, plus an Asian-inspired Hong Bao Kitchen restaurant to sate high-rolling appetites.

San Manuel Casino's Rare and Fine Cocktail

Courtesy of San Manuel Casino

“At San Manuel Casino, we always strive to give our guests new and exciting options, which led us to open the new high-limit space and Hong Bao Kitchen,” said Peter Arceo, general manager of San Manuel Casino. “Providing these unique and luxury entertainment options is just the latest way to offer our guests a best-in-class experience and sets us apart as one of Southern California’s top entertainment destinations.”

So, outside of the $10,000 tipple, what’s a gambling man expect at San Manuel? A custom marble walkway leads guests to the luxurious gaming space, which offers more than 200 slots, as well as 15 high-table games. There are bars serving premium Japanese whiskies, custom cocktails of the non-five figure variety, as well as rare wines and spirits. There is also a 24-hour VIP Concierge service on hand to cater to your every whim. We’ll double down on that.

