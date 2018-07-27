Happy National Scotch Day! 5 Stellar Scotches to Elevate Your Whisky Game

The amber liquid twinkles in its glass, a bold blend of barley with floral undercurrents and a hint of toffee. Yes, we are talking about scotch! It’s the rich and robust spirit that your grandfather loves and your girlfriend is warming up to. For those scotch drinkers out there looking for a decades-aged spirit with which to honor National Scotch Day on July 27, we have rounded up a handful of our favorites, from the Dalmore to Old Pulteney.

For a scotch drinking experience to remember, try the 25 Year Old single-malt Scotch whisky from Old Pulteney, with a temptation of expressive dark chocolate and honey flavors. For an even older release, sip on the Dalmore’s 40 Year Old from 1977 with bold orange peel and almond undertones. For a complex journey that will take you all across the mainland, try Diageo’s Collectivum XXVIII, which includes whiskies from all 28 of the brand’s distilleries, from the Highlands to sweet Speyside.

Read on for all five of these top-shelf Scotch whiskies. Slàinte!