Happy National Tequila Day! Sip and Savor These 5 Top-Shelf Tequilas

On July 24, we are celebrating National Tequila Day with heavy-handed pours of our favorite releases this year. This agave-derived spirit may not be on the top of everyone’s drinking list, but for those of us whose first choice is a top-shelf shot of tequila, these five will have you ordering one after the other. If you are more of an añejo drinker, El Tesoro’s 80th Anniversary Extra Añejo provides a kaleidoscope of vanilla, caramel, and maple undercurrents. Silver tequila aficionados will have their needs met with the Volcán De Mi Tierra Blanco, with notes of citrus and floral that characterize agave plants from the highlands—is your mouth watering yet?

Read on for all of the full-flavored tequilas to kick the holiday off with.