5 Tasty Rums to Melt Your Worries Away on National Rum Day

Following National Tequila Day and National Scotch Day in July, comes the celebration of the spirit originating from the West Indies that is beloved by sailors (and landlubbers who like to style themselves sailors) around the world: rum. It’s the main ingredient in a Dark and Stormy and the base of many famous Tiki cocktails. But, like tequila, rum has evolved from serving as a cocktail ingredient to a spirit worth sipping on its own, such as Flor de Caña’s 25-year-old edition to Ron Barceló’s Imperial Onyx, which has been aged in heavily charred ex-bourbon barrels for a surprising flavor.

Read on for the full list of five rums that will take you on a tasty Caribbean adventure.