The Macallan’s Exceptional Whiskies Released this Year

What a year for whisky drinkers, and specifically, for fans of the Macallan’s renowned single malt whiskies crafted on the shores of the river Spey. The record-breaking distillery has had a productive year, releasing a slew of bottles.

Beginning with the limited-edition Classic Cut in January, this year we also saw the Macallan M Black MMXVII—the sixth bottle in the ongoing M series, which was bottled in 2017 and sold in handblown Lalique crystal decanters. And just last month, the new $190 million distillery and visitor experience debuted at the brand’s estate in Craigellachie, providing an interactive journey through the process of whisky making, from field to bottle.

Read on to learn about all six of this year’s exceptional releases.