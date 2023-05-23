Steph Curry’s New Bourbon Is Coming Soon—Here’s Everything We Know

In March, we reported on the news that Warriors superstar, four-time NBA champ, and MVP twice over Stephen Curry was launching a new bourbon. We now have some specific details about just what will be in bottles of his Gentleman’s Cut brand, and it sounds like something worth trying.

Gentleman’s Cut is produced by Game Changer Distillery in Boone County, KY—specifically that means it’s distilled at Boone County Distilling Co. which also has its own eponymous whiskey brand. Curry’s SC30 Inc. company partnered with John Schwartz, who owns California’s Amuse Bouche Winery, on the new bourbon. The mash bill is 75 percent corn, 21 percent rye, and four percent malted barley, the whiskey is distilled in a 500-gallon copper pot still called “The Bear,” aged between five and seven years, and bottled at 90 proof. That means the whiskey was first being distilled and barreled back when Curry was leading the Warriors to their first championship the franchise’s modern dynasty, so this partnership is more about barrel selection and blending than producing whiskey from scratch, although that may be part of the future plan.

As with any celebrity brand, there’s no way of knowing how much said famous person actually has to do with the product. But according to Schwartz, this was a true partnership. “In close collaboration with Stephen,” he said in a statement, “we produced a high-quality aged bourbon offered at a great value that will resonate with bourbon connoisseurs and help grow the craft bourbon category to our global audience.” Curry had a bit to say about this venture as well. “I’m proud to have helped carefully craft a new signature Kentucky straight bourbon,” he said. “This rich, complex and bold bourbon is the perfect offering to commemorate life’s great occasions, and will be part of a raised-glass toasting moment in the lives of my fans, friends and family.”

Tasting notes mention “honey, fresh vanilla bean, and rich caramel” on the palate, which sounds very nice and also very much like classic bourbon tasting notes. If you want to try the whiskey for yourself, check out the Gentleman’s Cut website for more details and sign up for the mailing list—the whiskey is rolling out this month and will be available nationally for $80.

