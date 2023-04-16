Taste Test: Coors Is Making Bourbon, and It’s Better Than You Think

Coors is not exactly revered among serious beer fans, but that’s not really the point of this workaday American brand. However, the company behind the Silver Bullet, Molson Coors Beverage Company, has been releasing some pretty tasty whiskey under its Coors Whiskey Co. iteration. And the latest bourbon release from the brand is one worth checking out.

Barmen 1873 Bourbon arrives on the heels of Coors Whiskey’s blended expression, Five Trail, which was a commendable whiskey in its own right. Barmen is also a blend, but this time it’s made up of two different bourbons. I asked a rep for the brand where the whiskey comes from, and he had this to say: “The base of Barmen 1873 is distilled at Bardstown Bourbon Co. in Kentucky, blended with straight bourbon from southern Indiana to the specifications of our team of tasters and blenders, then bottled at Bardstown.” (That Indiana reference likely means MGP). The mashbills are not provided, but based on the taste it seems like a relatively common recipe with a notable but not super high rye percentage. “We’re meticulous about quality, and Barmen 1873 reflects the care we put into each one of our blends,” said founder David Coors in a statement. “Barmen plays in the space of sweet on the front and a long, lingering spice finish on the end, and it’s available at an approachable price point for bourbon fans.”

Indeed, approachable is the right word—this isn’t a whiskey that will change the way you look at whiskey forever, but it is one that will make you come back for seconds. Just like Coors beer, Barmen 1873 is accessible in both price and palate. There are classic bourbon notes of vanilla, caramel, butterscotch, and cinnamon apple on the front end. But the finish is where the spice kicks in, with notes of nutmeg, black pepper, and a hint of cinnamon red hots. If I had to guess I would say it’s on the younger side, probably something in the range of four to five years old. The bourbon sips just fine on its own, but would probably work well in an Old Fashioned, particularly given its slightly higher than average 92 proof.

If you’re looking for something stronger, flashier, more complex, there are plenty of bourbons out there for you—check out this list we put together. But Barmen 1873 seems perfectly comfortable and confident in its middle-ground position, and that’s an important role in the whiskey world as well. You can find Barmen 1873 in 13 states at the moment for around $40, with a larger rollout to come later in the year.

Score: 83

100: Worth trading your first born for

