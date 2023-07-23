Taste Test: This Robust New Sipping Bourbon Will Make You as Happy as Pappy

Are you still obsessively scouring liquor store shelves and dusty crannies of the internet in the eternal hunt for bottles of Pappy Van Winkle? If so, I’ve got a bourbon to tell you about—Very Olde St. Nick, which could just be the next Pappy and piss off a new generation of whiskey fans.

If you have not heard of Very Olde St. Nick before you’re not alone, so here’s a little background to catch you up. The brand has been around since 1986, and is currently part of Preservation Distillery, which was founded in 2015. This is a sourced whiskey, and its origins make it closer to Pappy than you imagined. VOSN was developed by Marci Palatella in 1986, according to a rep for the brand. If you’re a legal news junkie, her name might be familiar—Palatella was convicted of bribery and wire fraud in the Varsity Blues college admissions scandal a few years back and sentenced to six weeks in prison. But let’s get back to the whiskey at hand.

Scour the internet, and you’ll find different stories about where the whiskey actually comes from—some people point to Julian Van Winkle III’s stock from the old Stitzel-Weller distillery, another Pappy-adjacent detail (although VOSN is currently made with rye in the mash bill, not wheat). There may have been a switch to Diageo as a source years ago, and Willett might have been in the mix at some point, before the brand wound up where it is today. According to the rep, Palatella has owned VOSN since its inception, and she is responsible for blending the whiskey—including the new Immaculata which is a blend of bourbon sourced from Kentucky and Indiana, non-chill filtered, and bottled at cask strength ranging between 115 and 120 proof (the sample I tried was 118.1).

To be clear, this whiskey is nothing like Pappy on the palate. First of all, it’s higher proof, and those 10 or so degrees go a long way. This is a robust, flavorful, assertive whiskey, with a great deal of spice flavor like black pepper, nutmeg, and cinnamon. There’s honey on the palate, along with maple, burnt vanilla custard, cherry pie, and some ripe apple. The finish is long and hot, but warming and not scorching. Of note—the base of the blend is a 15-year-old bourbon, but Immaculata is not labeled as a “straight bourbon.” According to the brand rep, this is because the bourbon is a blend from two different states and not because any liquid is younger than two years old, although it seems like it could be labeled a a “blend of straight bourbons” like Barrell Bourbon is.

So could Very Olde St. Nick be the next Pappy? Maybe it’s already heading in that direction—prices online range from around $200 for the younger expressions (way less than Pappy) to over $3,000 for older ones (still less than Pappy). Immaculata is priced at about $300, which is a steal when you consider what unicorn bottles go for on the secondary market. Here’s the thing: This is a very good bourbon, but I really wish the brand would just be more transparent about what’s in the bottle. If your product is good (and even if it’s not), there’s no reason to obfuscate, just tell us what’s in the bottle! This whiskey has nowhere near the name recognition of Pappy or BTAC or Blanton’s, and maybe it never will. But it’s an excellent, high-proof sipping bourbon that I just wish we knew a little more about.

Score: 90

100: Worth trading your first born for

Worth trading your first born for 95 – 99 In the Pantheon: A trophy for the cabinet

In the Pantheon: A trophy for the cabinet 90 – 94 Great: An excited nod from friends when you pour them a dram

Great: An excited nod from friends when you pour them a dram 85 – 89 Very Good: Delicious enough to buy, but not quite special enough to chase on the secondary market

Very Good: Delicious enough to buy, but not quite special enough to chase on the secondary market 80 – 84 Good: More of your everyday drinker, solid and reliable

Good: More of your everyday drinker, solid and reliable Below 80 It’s alright: Honestly, we probably won’t waste your time and ours with this

Every week Jonah Flicker tastes the most buzzworthy and interesting whiskeys in the world. Check back each Friday for his latest review.