This 60-Year-Old Scotch Is Balvenie’s Oldest and Most Expensive Single Malt Ever

The Balvenie is going through some changes, as one does after about 125 years of existence. The distillery just announced the release of The Balvenie Sixty, a single malt scotch aged for six decades, to commemorate malt master David Stewart’s tenure there. Also, Kelsey McKechnie will take over the malt master role, so if she wants a 60-year-old in her honor, she’ll have to stick around until 2082.

The Balvenie Sixty is a single cask release with just 71 bottles available worldwide, and it was distilled the same year that Stewart started as a whisky clerk at the distillery. “[That year], a new-make spirit was filled into a collection of traditional European oak hogshead casks,” he said in a statement. “For six decades it has rested and matured, now marking quite a poignant moment for me on my journey.” We’ll let McKechnie describe the flavor, as only a new malt master can. “On the nose the whisky has a mesmerizing array of autumnal aromas—lavender, heather and bracken,” she said, “whilst rich toffee, roasted coffee and beautifully layered oak dominate the palate. The flavor evolves with time revealing bursts of cloves, nutmeg, charred oak and candied orange in an exceptional long lasting finish.”

David Stewart started as a clerk six decades ago. Photo: Courtesy Balvenie

Stewart has had a profound impact on the trajectory of The Balvenie, and the world of single malt scotch in general, during his decades at the distillery. He was intrinsic to the creation of The Balvenie DoubleWood 12 Year Old, which launched in 1993 as a sherry cask finished whisky before such a thing was as common as it is today. In 2016, he was made a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, or MBE, for his contributions to the scotch whisky industry. McKechnie became apprentice malt master at just 26 years old, and has worked closely with Stewart over the past four years to hone her craft and inject her own sensibility into the whiskies. “I couldn’t be more excited to continue my work with The Balvenie as a malt master,” she said in a press release. “Over the past few years, my relationship with David has evolved from a teacher to a mentor and now a friendship. I look forward to building my own legacy within the whisky industry, shaping and innovating, whilst honoring the tradition that The Balvenie is built on.”

The Balvenie Sixty comes in a clear tube casing made out of glass, gold and brass and includes five layers, each etched with a personal remembrance from someone in Stewart’s life. The bottle itself has a quote from McKechnie on it. This is an extremely limited whisky, and it comes with a substantial price tag of $145,000. But if you’re interested in taking the plunge, it will be available here in the US starting in early 2023.