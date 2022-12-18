Chartreuse vs. Fernet: Which Is the Better Digestif to End Your Epic Holiday Feast?

It was made by the Branca family but formulated, they claimed, by Dr. Fernet, a 100-year-old Swedish chemist who almost certainly never existed.

The recipe is known as the Elixir of Long Life, allegedly given to the Carthusian monks by a marshal of King Henry IV’s artillery in 1605. The monks worked on

“27,” with the real number closer to 40

Michael Caine in The Dark Knight Rises: “Every year, I took a holiday. I went to Florence, there’s this café, on the banks of the Arno. Every fine evening, I’d sit there and order a Fernet-Branca.”

Quentin Tarantino in Death Proof: “Chartreuse! The only liquor so good they named a color after it.”

Beloved in Argentina , where the national cocktail is Fernet and Coke.

For all the French digestif culture, Chartreuse’s biggest market is the United States, thanks largely to the resurgence of cocktail bars.

Deep, bright and herbaceous bitterness with a long peppermint finish.

FANS SAY IT TASTES LIKE

Incomparable herbaceous complexity and depth; the best liqueur ever made.

FANS SAY IT TASTES LIKE

Boiled wood chips; pre-Hippocratic medicine; an after-dinner mint in hell.

HATERS SAY IT TASTES LIKE

A garden on fire; an angry and aggressive forest.

HATERS SAY IT TASTES LIKE

WHAT IT COSTS

WHAT IT COSTS

IF YOU DID WANT IT IN A COCKTAIL The Last Word, high proof and explosively delicious. Equal parts gin, lime juice, maraschino liqueur and Green Chartreuse.