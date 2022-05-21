Which Spirit Is More Divine: Château Margaux Rare Wines vs. House of Suntory Aged Whisky

Château Margaux House of Suntory

THE BOTTLE YOU WANT Grand Vin du Château Margaux. The 2020 will set you back about $620, but you don’t want that. Expect to pay four figures for the best vintages of the past 20 years. THE BOTTLE YOU WANT The Yamazaki 25 Years Old Single Malt. Suntory can’t make enough to match demand, so you’re looking at around $20,000 for a bottle.

THE LABEL Classic. A drawing of the château. Lots of French, which translates to “You’re drinking something important.” THE LABEL Modern. No drawing, but one giant Japanese character that means “Congratulations.” Also translates to “You’re drinking something important.”

ORIGIN The Lestonnac family buys the estate in the 1500s. They expand the property, plant vines and lay the framework for the winery we know today. In 1855 Margaux is ranked as one of the four first-growth wineries (together with Haut-Brion, Latour and Lafite). ORIGIN Shinjiro Torii opens a wine store in Osaka in 1899. Inspired by Scotch whisky, he builds Yamazaki, Japan’s first malt-whisky distillery, in 1923. The brand’s popular single malt launches in 1984.

WHAT THEY’RE WORTH NOW $1B. Corinne Mentzelopoulos inherits Château Margaux in 1980. She is credited with helping steer the winery away from troubled times and into a billion-dollar business. WHAT THEY’RE WORTH NOW $20B. You’re drinking Suntory (now Beam Suntory) more often than you realize. The world’s third-largest spirits company, it owns Jim Beam, Maker’s Mark, Laphroaig and Courvoisier.

RARE FIND A few of the highly rated 1870 and 1900 vintages can still be tracked down. RARE FIND The 2005 Yamazaki 50 Years Old. Only 50 bottles were made, each now worth around $500,000.

RATHER EASIER TO FIND Pavillon Rouge (about $250 for a recent vintage). It’s Château Margaux’s “second” wine. Still high quality, but less complex. RATHER EASIER TO FIND The 18 Years Old Single Malt ($1,200) is a decent runner-up. Or, for mixing, the entry-level Toki is perfect for swilling highballs.

WHY COLLECTORS ARE HEADED TO THE AIRPORT A Balthazar (equivalent to 16 bottles) of Château Margaux 2009 was on sale for $195,000 at Dubai Duty Free in 2013. This is a carry-on that deserves its own seat. WHY COLLECTORS ARE HEADED TO THE AIRPORT A Yamazaki 55 Years Old sold for about $775,000 last October at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, and one at Istanbul’s airport went for $557,000 in January.