Move Over, Macallan: The Glenrothes Just Dropped a New 42-Year-Old Sherry Cask-Aged Single Malt

The Macallan gets all the sherry bomb love, but The Glenrothes is a sherry cask-matured single malt that deserves some attention as well. And there’s a new reason to take note, because the distillery just launched a new 42-year-old expression that is actually relatively affordable considering its age.

Both The Macallan and The Glenrothes are owned by Scottish drinks company Edrington, which sold the latter to Berry Bros. & Rudd in 2010 but re-purchased it in 2017. The core lineup includes 12, 18 and 25-year-old single malts, and most of the whisky is aged in sherry-seasoned oak (although bourbon barrels are employed as well). In 2020, the distillery released a 50-year-old expression and last year a 36-year-old whisky joined the lineup, so this new 42-year-old (distilled in 1980) splits the difference between the two.

The Glenrothes master whisky maker Laura Rampling was responsible for selecting the liquid that went into this release, ultimately choosing just four barrels to marry together. “This 42-year-old whisky epitomizes the character of The Glenrothes distillery,” she said in a statement. “These four casks have taken our spirit on a journey of maturation over more than four decades, refining the original delicate and fruity character of our new make spirit without overpowering it. Part-science, part-alchemy and a little bit of magic, the result is a beautifully elegant whisky that truly allows the bright and vibrant character of The Glenrothes to sing.”

The whisky was bottled at 43 percent ABV, and has no added color like all other expressions from the distillery. Official tasting notes describe brown sugar and honeycomb on the palate, along with vanilla, toasted almonds, light oak and orange oil fragrance.

Exactly 1,134 bottles are available of this new whisky, and the initial launch will begin in the UK on March 15. However, Americans will be able to find a bottle starting in June, and hopefully for not much more than the actually reasonable price (for a whisky this old) of $9,000. Until then, you can find many other Glenrothes expressions available to purchase online.