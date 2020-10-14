The Glenrothes’ Oldest Single Malt Whisky Will Set You Back $35,000 a Bottle

Some things just get better with age. Take, for instance, The Glenrothes Distillery’s latest single malt scotch whisky. The tipple has been quietly maturing for half a century, gaining layer upon layer of complexity, and is, at last, ready for collectors.

Simply dubbed The Glenrothes 50-year-old, the whisky was distilled in 1968. The same year that Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated, Nixon won the White House and Apollo 8 orbited the moon. It spent 50 years developing in sherry and bourbon oak casks in the historic Speyside distillery before it was bottled up for whisky enthusiasts to enjoy today. The 50-year-old is by far the oldest single malt The Glenrothes has ever made, comfortably eclipsing a heady 25-year-old currently on offer for roughly $600.

As to be expected, the coveted expression is 96 proof and plenty flavorful. The palate offers complex, intensely sweet and spiced flavors of cardamom, fennel seeds and vanilla pods, along with a refined finish and gentle lingering of woody spices. On the nose, meanwhile, expect hints of jasmine and notes of cedar.

“This 50-year-old single malt is a dramatic blend of aromas with layers of complexity only a whisky of this age can deliver—truly luxurious, dark and fragrant,” said Laura Rampling, master whisky maker at The Glenrothes.

The 50-year-old is presented in handmade faceted crystal decanters that are, of course, individually numbered to please discerning collectors. Just 50 bottles will be offered globally and are priced at $35,000 apiece. For that rather hefty chunk of change, connoisseurs will receive an exclusive membership to a new club called FIFTY, along with a hand-engraved membership card. FIFTY members will be invited to The Glenrothes Highland Estate and Distillery, which is normally closed to visitors, for a one-of-a-kind experience. There, they’ll have the chance to meet the master blenders and go behind-the-scenes at the distillery that has been producing whisky since 1879. In addition, FIFTY members will receive continued access to product releases and future brand experiences.

“As our oldest ever release, this 50-year-old is a salute to the loyalty and craft of our distillery team, several of whom have over 40 years’ service,” said Kerr Arthur, director of The Glenrothes brand. “They truly understand the art of whisky-making The Glenrothes way and now 50 people will have the privilege of sharing in this milestone release.”

See you in Scotland.