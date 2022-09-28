The Last Drop Distillers Is Releasing a Blend of Kentucky Bourbon and Rye for $4,000 a Bottle

The Last Drop Distillers of London is known for hunting down the literal last drops of single malt scotch, Cognac and Japanese whisky to bottle for its pricy collection of spirits. The latest luxury whiskey from the company shifts the focus to America, a blend of vintage Kentucky bourbon and rye whiskey compiled by Sazerac master blender Drew Mayville. And in the spirit of the company name, this will not be repeated—once these whiskeys are gone, they are gone forever.

Release No. 28: The Last Drop Signature Blend of Kentucky Straight Whiskeys is the second signature blend from the company—the first was the 50 Year Old Blended Scotch Whisky created by master blender Colin J.P. Scott, formerly of Chivas Brothers. It’s also not the first foray into American whiskey, as there have been three vintage bourbons released that were distilled in the early 1980s at the George T. Stagg Distillery in Kentucky (now known as Buffalo Trace). For this release, Mayville tasted more than 40 different samples of bourbon and rye before landing on the final blend, bottled at 121.4 proof, uncut and unfiltered.

“As a master blender, I wholeheartedly believe that one can take individual components that are already exceptional to create an extraordinarily-beautiful end product,” said Mayville in a press release. “As with music, a clarinet can be beautiful in its own right. However, when you combine it with other instruments in an orchestra you create a symphony—a masterpiece. This blend fully epitomizes this notion, and it’s been a dream come true to create this truly one-of-a-kind spirit for my friends at The Last Drop.”

Mayville’s tasting notes describe the sensation of walking into an old Buffalo Trace warehouse when you take a sip, with notes of leather, spice, dark fruit, chocolate and sweet vanilla. There are just 1,458 bottles available priced at $3,999 that will be available in October. Each comes in an oak frame with certificate of bottling and a 50-ml mini so you can taste it but not actually open your bottle if you want to hold onto it and, presumably, flip it for triple its value in a few years.