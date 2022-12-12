After a Glitzy Art Basel Debut, The Macallan’s M Collection Is Available Across America

A lot goes down at Art Basel in Miami every year, and some of it actually has to with art. The rest is usually parties, celeb sightings and other shenanigans that are art-adjacent, like the launch of the new M Collection from everyone’s favorite ultra high-end scotch distillery, The Macallan.

The Macallan partnered with Art Basel and Miami’s Bass Museum of Art to launch the 2022 edition of this luxury single malt whisky collection in the US earlier this month, which included performances from British artist James Blake and others. This year’s M Collection includes the previously-released M and M Black, as well as the brand-new M Copper. There are not a whole lot of technical details revealed about the whiskies by The Macallan, and the focus is not on age statements for this series but rather on differences in flavor based on how the whisky is assembled. But M Black does have some peated malt in the mix (which is unusual for this sherry cask-focused distillery), and the new M Copper is meant to celebrate the “curiously small stills,” one of the Macallan’s Six Pillars—the rest are natural color, mastery, estate, exceptional oak casks and sherry seasoning.

On December 2, The Macallan hosted a bash at the Bass Museum of Art that was supposed to evoke the distillery’s Speyside home in rural Scotland. Light installations were created to bring to mind the River Spey, which runs through The Macallan’s property and is integral to the identity of the whisky.

Blake’s performance took place against a virtual background mapping out The Macallan and M Collection’s history, and he was joined by dancers from the New York City Ballet. Also, another Blake, artist Jorge Méndez Blake, was commissioned to create a piece celebrating The Macallan’s connection to nature.

If you want to try the new M Collection, you can head to a few Miami locations—Fontainebleau, Mila and The W Hotel South Beach. Or you can pick up one of these bottles for yourself from retailers like Caskers. After all, there’s nothing like enjoying a dram of whisky from the comfort of your own home while looking at art as brilliantly simple as a Big Mouth Billy Bass plaque on your wall.