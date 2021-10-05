The Macallan Just Released a Rare Double-Cask 30 Year Old for $4,000

The Macallan just gave a beloved old drop a new twist.

The Scottish distillery has unveiled a modern take on its classic 30-year-old for the connoisseurs who like to switch things up. The new Double Cask 30 Years Old is billed as an exceptional aged single malt with a rich depth of flavor and complex character.

As its moniker implies, the expression is part of the popular Double Cask line that was first introduced back in 2016. This collection of scotch, which also includes a 12-year-old, 15-year-old and 18-year-old, has a distinctive Double Cask flavor profile that comes courtesy of oak wood, sherry wine and good old Father Time.

It also brings together two different worlds—that is, Europe and America. For Double Cask drops, the Macallan sources European oak from Spain and France, along with American oak from Ohio, Missouri and Kentucky. In the cooperages of Spain, the wood is then turned into casks and toasted over fire before it’s filled with sherry and left for up to 18 months. Once seasoned, the casks beeline it to Speyside to be topped with new-make spirit.

In the case of this newest addition, the distillers let it mature for a full 30 years to create the perfect balance of flavors. According to the distillery, the sherry seasoned American oak imparts a delicate, sweet taste, while the European oak delivers the subtle and classic style of the Macallan.

“It is the oak that gives the whisky its natural color and is the single greatest contributor to the quality, distinctive aromas and flavors,” Kirsteen Campbell, the Macallan’s master whisky maker, said in a statement.

Sippers can expect aromas of fresh honeycomb, sweet toffee, rich vanilla, red apples and fig. On the palate, meanwhile, there is a smooth melody of cinnamon, ginger, vanilla, dried fruits and oak, which leads into a long and lingering finish of sweet oak, soft spice and toffee.

Ready to try it yourself? The Macallan Double Cask 30 Years Old comes housed in a luxe, solid oak box and is available globally for a suggested retail price of $4,000.