Quantcast
RR One

From Shakers to Martini Glasses: Everything You Need to Build the Perfect Bar Cart

There's more to it than just spirits.

home bar essentials Jeffrey Westbrook

The holidays are just around the corner, and there’s no better way to kick off the season than a fully stocked bar. And one of the best mediums for your top-shelf booze is a good bar cart. Aesthetically, there’s a certain vintage charm to these pieces, but they also make functional sense—unlike a bar cabinet, they can easily be transported from room to room, depending on where you plan on imbibing. That being said, you’ll also need a couple of other bar accessories to round out your set. Here, a few of our favorites—because when it comes to entertaining, tools of the mixology trade are just as important as the spirits you’ll be stirring.

home bar essentials

Jeffrey Westbrook

Serena & Lily Larkin bar cart ($1,498).

TOP SHELF, FROM LEFT: Foundrae Fire Element glass carafe ($1,320); Baccarat Harmonie Clear ice bucket ($770); Christofle Oh tongs ($140); Ralph Lauren vintage Napier penguin shaker ($3,950); Saint-Louis Manhattan coupe ($190); Tiffany & Co. Modern Bamboo crystal single old-fashioned glasses ($55 each); Grey Goose vodka ($30); Casa Dragones Joven tequila ($285); Massican sweet red vermouth ($22); J. & L. Lobmeyr Oswald Haerdtl Ambassador martini glass from Neue Galerie ($145); Saint-Louis Manhattan bowl ($325); Tiffany & Co. 1837 Makers cocktail jigger ($325).

BOTTOM SHELF, FROM LEFT:
Tiffany & Co. Modern Bamboo crystal martini glass ($65); Hennessy X.O Limited Edition Cognac by Frank Gehry ($200); Saint- Louis Manhattan bowl ($325); Hendrick’s gin ($35); Foundrae Lunar Animal glass tumblers ($770 for a set of four); Peychaud’s bitters ($10); the Dalmore 35 single-malt Scotch whisky ($6,000); Tiffany & Co. Modern Bamboo crystal cocktail glass ($65); J. & L. Lobmeyr Cognac snifters from Neue Galerie ($100 each); J. & L. Lobmeyr Oswald Haerdtl Ambassador martini glass from Neue Galerie ($145).

home bar essentials

Jeffrey Westbrook

FROM FAR LEFT: Ralph Lauren vintage Napier dial-a-drink shaker ($1,950); Saint-Louis Manhattan coupe ($190); Foundrae Metal Element glass carafe ($1,320); Tiffany & Co. 1837 Makers cocktail jigger ($325); J. & L. Lobmeyr Oswald Haerdtl Ambassador martini glass from Neue Galerie ($145).

home bar essentials

Jeffrey Westbrook

CLOCKWISE FROM RIGHT: Tanqueray No. 10 gin ($33); J. & L. Lobmeyr Oswald Haerdtl Ambassador martini glass from Neue Galerie ($145); Foundrae Earth Element glass carafe ($1,320); Saint-Louis Manhattan bowl ($325); Tiffany & Co. 1837 Makers cocktail shaker ($2,300).

home bar essentials

Jeffrey Westbrook

Jan Barboglio Viajero bar cart from Neiman Marcus ($2,710).

CLOCKWISE FROM BOTTOM LEFT: Baccarat Crystal Clear glass by Virgil Abloh ($550); the Dalmore 35 single-malt Scotch whisky ($6,000); Christofle Oh ice bucket and tongs ($350 and $140); Saint-Louis Manhattan rocks glass and bowl ($165 and $325).

Read More On:

More Spirits

Latest Galleries in Spirits

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give a Gift!

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad