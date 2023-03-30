LVMH’s Ultra-Premium Tequila Volcan X.A Is Finally Available to Purchase

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

LVMH launched Volcan X.A last summer as a luxury tequila that you could only find in select upscale restaurants and clubs around the world—just 250 locations to be precise. But now you can find this sipping tequila in 15 new markets in the U.S., as well as online, so get your bottle sparklers ready and pop this bottle in the comfort of your own home.

Volcan X.A is the newest expression from Volcan de mi Tierra, a tequila brand owned by Moet Hennessy that was relaunched as a revamped product back in 2017. Volcan is already positioned as a high-end option in the crowded tequila world, but X.A seems to have been intended specifically to compete with others that fall within a certain price range like Don Julio 1942, Clase Azul, and the new Patron El Alto. There’s also the fact that tequila is set to outpace domestic sales of American whiskey in the very near future, as the category continues its upwards trajectory in popularity.

Like Patron El Alto in particular, X.A is a blend of aged tequilas that includes reposado, anejo, and extra anejo (so technically it’s a reposado tequila, given that is the youngest style included in the blend). No additives were used in the production of X.A, according to the brand, and it was aged in proprietary barrels called Grace Casks. These are lightly toasted virgin American oak barrels that are made from trees from different plots to give the spirit a unique flavor profile, a practice that had been used in the wine industry that the team at Volcan thought would suit tequila equally well. The agave used to produce Volcan comes from highlands and lowlands fields, and is grown in volcanic soil that surrounds the volcano that gives the brand its name.

Last summer, there were a few parties to celebrate the launch of Volcan X.A as an on-premise tequila, including events in Las Vegas and Ibiza. If you didn’t get the invite to one of those exclusive events, you’re in luck because now the release is expanding to 15 U.S. markets, including California, Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Texas, and Washington, D.C. You can also find it for sale (SRP $175) at websites like ReserveBar if you’d rather have it delivered straight to your door (sparklers not included, of course).

